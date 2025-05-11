Scotts Maphuma had social media buzzing on Sunday evening when a video of him seemingly forcing a smile to his fans trended on social media

The Amapiano sensation is cleaning up his public image after receiving harsh comments he made about his supporters

Meanwhile, social media users bashed the vocalist's latest video career and attempted to redeem himself

Scotts Maphuma forces a smile to school kids, SA is amused by latest video. Images: ScottsMaphuma

Source: Instagram

Popular artist, Scotts Maphuma continuous to face online backlash even after apologising to his fans on social media a week ago.

The cancelled musician was recently criticised by South Africans on X, who alleged that he is not interested in taking pictures with his fans.

Popular social media user @_BlackZAshared a video of the musician's video on X at a garage on Sunday, 11 May.

The X user captions the video: "People really humbled Scotts Maphuma, now he looks like he’s forcing it."

In the viral video, Maphuma appears to be annoyed with school kids singing to him.

South Africans are amused by the video

@misu_zulu said:

"You can tell that he lost 2kg trying to force this interaction!"

@owensonO2 replied:

"Ai shame, he is suffering. Nami I was going to drive away from this noise. What rubbish is this?"

@Naki_Nephawe wrote:

"I still can’t believe people scream for people. The favour is such a different concept."

@GermanTank_BW said:

"School uniform ke sa eng bosigo (school uniform at night) or ke back to school gig?"

@Fulufhelo_09 wrote:

"Damn so much love and he doesn’t want it?"

@globalfacon replied:

"Ana choice otherwise that bima is gonna be on top of the bricks next year."

@CRangataJ wrote:

"Whatever industry he is in, is not for him."

@Remoratiiile replied:

"Scotts has social anxiety man. I don't think he hates people. He didn't think he would be these famous or know how taxing fame can get. (Have to take pictures, do interviews, always be happy to make fans happy).

@I_am_Musman said:

"Was Scotts rejected too many times in his life that maybe he feels that this is too much because he thinks it's fake love. After all is said and done, will he still be loved? Why does he need to go on live and over explain? Was he overly criticised? Close knit?"

@breezerm85 wrote:

"What exactly is this guy famous for because he all over my timeline I don't even know him."

@ElbeBal said:

"Your true fans will always be loyal and consider your views or feelings."

@Khutsolization said:

"He is forcing it vele, fake smile. It doesn't come from deep you can see it."

Scotts Maphuma responds after a popular night club cancels him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that Scotts Maphuma has come out guns blazing after he was allegedly removed from an event by a popular nightclub.

He accused the night spot of clout-chasing, insisting that his true fans have forgiven him.

Netizens were divided, with some applauding Scotts Maphuma for standing up for himself and others bashed him over his response.

