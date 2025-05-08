Scotts Maphuma responds after popular night club cancels him

Scotts Maphuma has come out guns blazing after he was allegedly removed from an event by a popular nightclub

He accused the night spot of clout-chasing, insisting that his true fans have forgiven him

Netizens were divided, with some applauding Scotts Maphuma for standing up for himself and others bashed him over his response

Scotts Maphuma weighed in after a popular nightclub dropped him. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma has responded after a popular nightclub allegedly cancelled his gig over public backlash for his comments.

Scotts Maphuma reacts after Vogue Lounge cancels him

After Vogue Lounge in Rusternburg announced that it had pulled him from an event, the Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker came out guns blazing.

Responding in the comments of the Instagram post on Thursday, 8 May, Scotts Maphuma accused the nightclub of lying and being bitter.

“🤣 Just because y’all have beef with me you create stories now I still say I was a bit harsh on people who support me wholeheartedly my real fans 🤷🏽‍♂️ and they know I love them so much,” he said.

He also claimed that Vogue Lounge is using his current situation for clout. Scotts Maphuma declared that his past fans have forgiven him. The Bheke le Bheke musician vowed never to set foot in their nightclub.

“You didn’t book me you’re just angry because you couldn’t get me when you wanted me. Now you wanna Market your place by lying about my name 🤷🏽‍♂️ My real fans have forgiven me we are moving on and don’t worry I’ll make it easier for you, I’ll never set foot in your venue. Thank you🙂❤️,” he said.

Netizens weigh in on Scotts Maphuma's response

Netizens responded to Scotts Maphuma’s statement. While others applauded him for standing up for himself, others claimed that the response was evidence that his apology was insincere.

Here are some of the reactions:

palesa_makanye said:

“You can’t act superior when it benefits you, then play the victim when it all goes wrong.”

the_calling_baby claimed:

“@scotts_maphuma we don’t want you; we are giving you the space you requested, and you are still arrogant.”

sekwati_edgar_ advised:

“@scotts_maphuma humble yourself, my brother, and apologise to your fans. Pride will not get you anywhere. You have talent. Your pride is the elephant in the room right now. You either address it or let it consume you and your career 💀🤞🏽It’s just the beginning of the storm that is coming your way💀”

kgomo.tsego highlighted:

“@scotts_maphuma instead of taking this as a lesson, you rushed to comment.”

Makhadzi weighs in on Scotts Maphuma backlash

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the reigning Metro FM Awards Artist of the Year, Makhadzi, commented on the backlash faced by Scotts Maphuma..

Maphuma was snubbed by audiences while on stage after he declared that he didn’t owe his fans anything, including a simple selfie.

The Milandu Bhe songstress took to her X account on Tuesday, 7 May, revealing that she sympathised with Maphuma and had almost apologised on his behalf.

