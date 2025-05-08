Makhadzi reacted after Scotts Maphuma was snubbed by fans while performing on stage

Makhadzi said while she sympathised with the Amapiano vocalist, she was disappointed by his statements on the L-Tido Podcast

Netizens mocked Makhadzi's spelling and grammar, while others remained critical of Scotts Maphuma

Makhadzi reacted after fans snubbed Scotts Maphuma. Image: scotts_maphuma, makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Popular musician Makhadzi has weighed in on the backlash faced by Scotts Maphuma. Maphuma was snubbed by audiences while on stage after he declared that he didn’t owe his fans anything, including a simple selfie.

Makhadzi reacts to the Scott Maphuma drama

As Mzansi continues to discuss Scotts Maphuma's future following his apology, Makhadzi has joined the chat. The Milandu Bhe songstress took to her X account on Tuesday, 7 May, revealing that she sympathised with Maphuma and had almost apologised on his behalf.

Makhadzi said that as a fan of the Beke le Beke singer, she was disappointed by his statements on the L-Tido Podcast. She expressed relief that Scotts Maphuma had apologised.

“At some point I felt like apologising on skot maphoma behalf cz I realised he was just exited and forgot people who streamed his music including me. I am his fan bit I was disappointed. I am glad he came back to his senses. We love him ♥️,” she wrote.

Makhadzi expressed gratitude to her fans and revealed how they helped her settle her R6 million tax debt. She also thanked her fanbase for voting for her at the Metro FM Awards, where she won big.

“The truth is, we are nothing without you guys. I remember owing SARS 6M and i had nothing through your support I managed to make peace with the government. We are nothing without you guys. I know when you love a person you mean it. And also thank you for voting for me to win artist of the at MMA. I managed because of your vote,” she added.

Netizens weigh in on Makhadzi's reaction

In the comments, others bashed Makhadzi for misspelling Scotts Maphuma’s name and her bad English. Others claimed that Scotts Maphuma’s apology is insincere.

Here are some of the comments:

@Chadler8ing said:

“The least you could've done is Googled his name.”

@BotziMarcus argued:

“That boy knew what he was saying when he said it. Apologising just because you are no longer getting bookings or streams are getting lower is not an apology. This thing of celebs taking advantage of their fans, then coming back and apologise should no longer be tolerated.”

@Tsombeni advised:

“Consider proofread before posting or write in your indigenous language.”

@FikileBukula explained:

“You guys need to understand this, it's not only what he said on the podcast, it's actually what he does when he meets fans. He actually practices what he was preaching, so screw him and his attitude, he thinks he is special. Let's see how far he will go with that mentality.”

