Scotts Maphuma names his top 5 Amapiano artists of all time

Scotts Maphuma stirred controversy with comments made during an appearance on the L-Tido podcast

The Amapiano vocalist listed his top 5 greatest Amapiano artists of all time and explained why they made his list

His list sparked a heated debate on social media, with some questioning why he'd left out certain artists

Scotts Maphuma shared his list of the greatest Amapiano artists of all time. Image: scotts_maphuma

Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma ruffled feathers with his interview on the L-Tido Podcast. A clip of the Uyaphapha Marn musician explaining why he doesn’t like taking pictures with his fans rubbed a section of South Africans the wrong way.

Scotts Maphuma names his top 5 Amapiano artists

Now, Scotts Maphuma has the internet buzzing again after sharing his top 5 Amapiano artists of all time. In a clip shared by Amapiano blog @PianoConnectSA on Wednesday, 23 April, the multi-talented vocalist shared the artists he considers the crème de la crème when it comes to the number one genre in South Africa.

“Number 5, I had to give it to Daliwonga. Daliwonga has had a huge impact when it came to my career. He inspired Scotts Maphuma like too much, too much. I used to listen to Daliwonga when I was still working. He’s had a lot of hits. I’d give number 4 to Sir Trill. He’s good. I’d give number 3 to Mellow and Sleazy, and then I’d give Leemckrazy, and then I’d give Kabza number 1. That’s my top 5,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Scotts Maphuma's top 5 list

Reacting to Scotts Maphuma’s list, netizens were surprised he left out certain artists. Others suggested their top 5 greatest Amapiano artists in the genre's history, while some slammed Scotts Maphuma for answering the question.

Here are some of the reactions:

@NevhutaluAluwa1 claimed:

“DJ Jaivane was the one who introduced him to the industry 🤷🏾‍♂️😂🚶”

@swurmrum suggested:

“Top 5 is: 1) Mpura (honourable mention; he was hard) 2), Sir Trill, 3) Focalistic, 4) Young Stunna/Daliwonga/Ayoms and 5) MaWhoo/ Babalwa M.”

@AlexMKestar queried:

“How about LawdPhori😂😂”

@Sivuno2 asked:

“What about Young Stunna?”

@styles_phoka replied:

“My top 5 in no order would be: Njelic, Aymos, Sir Trill, Young Stunna and Focalistic.”

@Theprealone highlighted:

“This is why Amapiano artists should get well-educated management.”

@guluvabynature argued:

“Top 5 conversations are a rap thing. Stop Americanising Amapiano. These chats create division.”

Scotts Maphuma stirred controversy with his list of the top 5 Amapiano artists of all time. Image: scotts_maphuma

Scotts Maphuma discusses relationship with DJ Maphorisa

During the interview, Scotts Maphuma also discussed his relationship with one artist whom he left on his top 5 list.

Maphuma opened up about his relationship with DJ Maphorisa amid rumours that they were feuding.

The Biri Marung hitmaker dismissed any suggestion that he and DJ Maphorisa are beefing, and he described him as a ‘big brother’ who is always willing to help aspiring stars reach new heights.

Tbo Touch shares his top 5 SA Hip Hop artists

Scotts Maphuma isn't the only celebrity who shared his top 5 artists. Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch recently revealed his five top Mzansi Hip Hop artists.

The popular media personality disclosed his favourite artists during an interview on Slikour On Life.

Thabo 'Tbo Touch' Molefe revealed his top five Mzansi hip hop artists from as far back as 2004.

