South African radio and TV personality Thabo 'Tbo Touch' Molefe made headlines once again on social media as he recently had a sit-down interview with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on Slikour On Life.

Earlier on, Slikour On Life posted a short clip of the Metro FM radio host's interview. In the video, Molefe revealed his top five mzansi hip hop artists, going back to 2004.

"I'll go from 2004 because that's when I got into the scene, let me give you my top 5, it's gotta be Pro Kid, Kwesta number four, definitely K.O on number three, AKA at number two and my number one I'll reveal it when I come back for an interview on this podcast," he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tbo Touch's list

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the radio personality's Top 5 SA hip hop stars. Here's what they had to say:

@amoebalyte commented:

"These kinds of lists epitomise everything that's wrong with SA Hip Hop."

@Larry_TMM replied:

"As long as Cassper is not in the top 5, I salute."

@u_bhekani said:

"This has opened an interesting debate for sure because for that number one spot, you have a lot of names that can be squeezed in."

@TK_Shongwe wrote:

"It’s wild how everyone’s top 5 hip hop artists differ. For me, it’s about impact and longevity—but the real deal-breaker? If I can still rap along to your verses like an anthem, you’re top tier."

@peacenationone responded:

"PRO changed the game. His lyrics are timeless. His flow was unmatched. Those who don’t understand Vernac will never relate to the man’s genius. Number 1 for me. & It’s not even close."

Tbo Touch trends after sharing video in Australia

Yoh! Tbo Touch is living the life many of us can only dream of, from chilling with Akon to living it up overseas. The star became a trending topic on social media when he shared a video revealing that his kids are now schooling in Australia.

A video of the veteran radio host dropping his younger son at school and later having a conversation with his older son in the car was reposted on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. Social media users loved that the star was living his best life overseas.

Many said the radio host deserved the soft life because he has worked hard. Some people were motivated by how the star is a present father in his sons' lives.

Is Tbo Touch the richest DJ in SA?

Briefly News previously reported that Tbo Touch has been named the richest radio personality in South Africa. The broadcaster reportedly has a net worth of R580 million.

He has managed to acquire several assets and has also invested in several businesses.

