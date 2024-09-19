The South African radio personality Tbo Touch recently revealed how much Metro FM made a year

During his interview on L-Tido's podcast, the star explained how the station made money

Tbo Touch further explained how much he was bringing into the station a year in 2016

Radio star Tbo Touch reveals how Metro FM makes. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African radio personality Tbo Touch recently dropped a bombshell about Metro FM.

Tbo Touch discloses how much Metro FM makes a year

The Metro FM radio presenter Tbo Touch recently had social media buzzing after he revealed some files about the national radio station during his interview.

The star, whose real name is Thabo Molefe, earlier disclosed that Metro FM was making around R500 million a year and that before he left the station in 2016, he used to bring in 40% of that money, which is around R200 million annually. He then said that the station went on a deficit when he left.

Molefe revealed all of this during his podcast interview with L-Tido, and an online user @ThisIsColbert shared the video on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"WHAAAT! Tbo Touch says Metro FM was making R500 million per year, and he was bringing 40% of that, about 200 & something million, EASY, one show, & when he left - it dipped."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tbo Touch's claim

Shortly after the video of Tbo Touch was shared on social media, some netizens reacted to what the radio personality said. See some of the comments below:

@Mluko4 wrote:

"This guy just likes to start drama nje, like he just lied nje."

@PhistoP51203 commented:

"If it is indeed the case, why didn’t his own station that took with Teddy bear of the airways in streaming didn’t work out or pull the numbers? it takes 2 to tango, and in the case of Metro, there were great before him who built the brand: Kenny Mistry, Ernest Pillay, and Bob Mabena."

@MvukuzoSinazo said:

"Can someone please explain to me like you talking to a 5 year old how does radio stations make money?"

@kaboTheophilous responded:

"He's lying."

@Andile_SS replied:

"It must be drugs. I've never even listened to his drive show."

@LeanoZAR questioned:

"If that is the case, where did he go wrong in running and sustaining his radio station when he left Metro?"

Tbo Touch speaks against open borders

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio presenter Tbo Touch shared his thoughts on open borders in Mzansi.

He said he is against it and that the country is not ready for such conversations as a lot still needs to be done.

Source: Briefly News