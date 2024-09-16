Tbo Touch recently shared his excitement about prepping his anticipated gospel album

The Metro FM presenter revealed that he was working with Zakes Bantwini on the project and couldn't wait to share it

The broadcaster is also gearing up for the Replenishment Concert and recently got in touch with Briefly News

Tbo Touch is excited about the 'Replenishment' album with Zakes Bantwini. Images: tbotouch, zakesbantwini

Tbo Touch says he is getting ready to release his anticipated gospel album after working side-by-side with Zakes Bantwini.

Tbo Touch readies gospel album

As fans and gospel lovers continue the countdown to the long-awaited Replenishment Concert, they're in for a treat as Tbo Touch readies the Replenishment album.

Previously, Briefly News shared the details of the legendary broadcaster's gospel project with Zakes Bantwini, in which he expressed his excitement about working with the award-winning musician.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the project, Touch alluded that it was something to look forward to:

"One can’t wait for the first stage collaboration of two different generations. The stage is set for the Replenishment gospel album, featuring original compositions alongside music producers such as Zakes Bantwini, which I'm excited about."

Touch also spoke to Briefly News about the role gospel plays in society:

"The essence of gospel is to minister. We're all dealing with different problems, but if my gift of preaching can minister to your problem, there's never an over-supply of solutions to our life problems.

"We need to be clear with how we look at the space gospel plays in society; the role of a church is important and we must allow those who have the gift of ministry to do so and get support."

Tbo Touch gears up for Replenishment Concert

Dubbed the Coachella of Gospel, the Replenishment Concert is only a couple of weeks away, and Tbo Touch officially rolled out the star-studded lineup:

The likes of Dr Rebecca Malope, Dumi Mkokstad, Dr Tumi and Kabelo Mabalane are expected to grace the stage with their God-given talents and share God's message through song and worship:

"The vision for this concert is to unleash the gift in every single one of us, a gift of understanding what it is to believe in God."

