Tbo Touch exclusively spoke to Briefly News about his highly-anticipated Replenishment Concert, and he had plenty to share.

Marking the origins of the Replenishment Concert

Coming from a breakfast meeting, renowned radio personality, Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe, sat down with Briefly News to discuss the Reprelishment Concert, which is slated to take place on 28 September 2024.

Marking its third year of celebrating life through the gospel, the Metro FM presenter told us that he was called to minister, and spreading the word through his concert and his talents was his way of fulfilling his destiny:

"I'm synonymous with a lot of spiritual movements, charismatic, for that matter, because I'm the third generation of spiritual leadership. Being the grandchild of Dr PF Molefe, who was one of the first black leaders of Charismatic Churches in the country in 1954, when J. G. Strijdom gave him his license.

"You can imagine the spiritual piety that runs in my bloodline; it's quite rich. I'm honoured to take that legacy further because certain things are not of self-appetite or desire; you're led and called. You don't choose the family you're born in or your callings.

"I'm blessed to be from the family I'm from, the gift of salvation was afforded to me early in my life and I'm living the legacy, we are all one and we're all in the ministry of connecting to the God Almighty. So, the Replenishment [Concert] is about bringing people closer to God."

Touch told Briefly News that he grew up in a household that always welcomed visitors from all walks of life, which made him understand the concept of community:

"We never had a day that there were no visitors. When you grow up in a family like mine, every day there was somebody coming in, there was always that uncle, a preacher, everyone. I don't know a thing as "my space," my home was like a mission house, politicians, police, nurses, people came to my home for prayer.

"I felt like I was in a Salvation Army, where everyone ran to my home for refuge; I grew up in that environment."

He went on to say how this key element from his childhood influenced how he led his household:

"I teach my kids the same thing; no one can be self-centred around me. It's a beautiful experience. I appreciate the opportunity that made me understand and love people more, and I teach my kids the same thing."

Where do you see this concert in the next five years?

The radio presenter, who reportedly recorded a gospel album with Zakes Bantwini, touched on his hopes for the concert:

"Just in the past five years, we've lost our colleagues to suicide and chronic illness, and we can't be quiet about this; we need to be steadfast and demonstrate that we care. The vision for this concert is to unleash the gift in every single one of us, a gift of understanding what it is to believe in God."

