Papa Penny is ready to serve the people after being sworn into the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party

The singer said he's ready to be a voice for the voiceless after being appointed to the National Assembly

Mzansi shared a cocktail of reactions to the news of Papa Penny's appointment, where many questioned his abilities to serve

Papa Penny says he's ready to be a voice for the people. Images: Gezani Eric (Papa Penny)

Source: Facebook

Papa Penny has officially been sworn into the MK Party and says he's not here to play.

Papa Penny speaks on MK Party appointment

The names are in, and Papa Penny has officially been sworn into the MK Party as a member of parliament.

The Xitsonga singer told TshisaLIVE that he is ready to serve the people and will do everything in his power to help the country see a positive change.

Papa Penny served in parliament under the ANC since 2011 as a councillor for the Giyani local municipality, and after some disputes with the party over the years, he finally found a home with the Jacob Zuma-led party:

"I give thanks to Zuma for recognising me as a politician. I'm happy he realised I'm good, hence he put me in parliament. I'm not here to play; I'm here to be the voice for the people.

"I know what is happening, and I know what people want. There's still a lot of poverty, service delivery issues and unemployment. Our artists in South Africa are suffering. I'm going to help them."

Previously, Briefly News reported on the speculation that Zulu Boy stood to be an MP for the MK Party, though the rumours seem to not have materialised.

Mzansi reacts to Papa Penny's appointment

South Africans can't wrap their heads around Papa Penny being a politician, and claimed that the MK Party wasn't serious:

RNaidoo was stunned:

"Eish, our parliament is a circus."

palesamotsumi_ said:

"South Africa is a movie; we live in a drama. Every day, you’ll be shocked by something new."

Phobla012 wrote:

"I think South Africa is the only country in the world where you can really become anything you want."

Meanwhile, others have hope for Papa Penny and the MK, and congratulated him on the appointment:

JayFromVenda recalled:

"It seems wild, but I remember Papa Penny working as a councillor in Giyani even before the 2010 World Cup. So, he has over a decade of experience working in government."

