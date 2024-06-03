Zuluboy is said to be in the running to be appointed a position as MEC for Arts, Sports & Recreation in KwaZulu-Natal

This will reportedly happen should the rapper/ actor's party, uMkhonto weSizwe, officially take over the province

The newly formed party became a force to be reckoned with and has Zuluboy and several other creatives' support

The MK Party is reportedly considering appointing Zuluboy as MEC of KwaZulu-Natal. Images: iamzuluboy

Source: Instagram

Zuluboy has reportedly been tipped for a top position in KwaZulu-Natal. The proud uMkhonto weSizwe Party member is said to be in the running for a position as MEC should his party lead in the KZN polls.

Zuluboy to reportedly secure top position

Coming from a historical feat in the general elections, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is said to have already founded the MEC for Arts, Sports and Recreation for KwaZulu-Natal.

As one of the few local stars who has been outspoken about their support for the newly formed party, ZiMoja reports that Zuluboy may have potentially secured a position as MEC of KwaZulu-Natal should the party come out on top and take control of the province.

It's alleged that party politicians are rooting for Zuluboy because he is a suitable candidate and understands the industry and KZN artists' struggles better than anyone.

If everything goes according to plan, the rapper/ actor will become the first artist to hold a position as MEC in the country.

Zuluboy takes Umkhokha: The Curse to court

As he celebrates his party's strides in the general elections, Zuluboy still faces a professional battle as he takes Umkhokha: The Curse to court.

Briefly News reported that the rapper/ actor had been contracted for a lead role in the show but was later scrapped for someone else without notice.

Sources alleged that the rapper felt disrespected and wanted to teach the show's producers, Rhythm World Productions, a lesson by dragging them to court for how they treated him.

Zuluboy to release new song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared details of Zuluboy's upcoming song to end his hiatus officially.

The rapper's new track is said to have a strong message and will mark South Africa's 30 years of democracy.

