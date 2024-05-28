Zuluboy is reportedly taking the production company behind Umkhokha: The Curse to court

The rapper/ actor is said to have been misled about a role that was later given to someone else and is taking legal action against Rhythm World Productions

Mzansi's reactions to the issue were mixed, where netizens hoped Zuluboy would get justice while others felt there may have been more to the saga

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Zuluboy is reportedly taking legal action against the production house behind 'Umkhokha: The Curse'. Images: iamzuluboy

Source: Instagram

Zuluboy is reportedly taking legal action against Rhythm World Productions for unfair treatment. The production house allegedly promised the rapper a role on Umkhokha: The Curse, only to flake on him at the last minute!

Zuluboy takes Rhythm World Productions to court

Zuluboy is said to be sick and tired of how he was treated during the production of Umkhokha: The Curse and is getting ready to fight fire with fire.

According to ZiMoja, the rapper/ actor was slated for a lead role on the popular soapie, having signed a contract and rehearsed for days on end - only for things to change at the eleventh hour.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The role was later handed to Nkanyiso Mchunu. Feeling disrespected and undermined, Zuluboy is said to have taken the matter to the Arbitration Foundation of South Africa.

This wouldn't be the first time a creative took Rhythm World Productions to court. Briefly News reported on Zithulele Khwela's legal battle against the production, which later ended in his favour.

Mzansi weighs in on Zuluboy's legal battle

Netizens discussed Zuluboy's drama with Rhythm World Productions and hoped for justice for the rapper:

MXXDY_Wrld was stunned:

"It's crazy how the entertainment industry tries to sabotage so many people."

Blaq_Mannequin was unimpressed:

"Smh, shady business this is."

Aria4991 said:

"I hope he wins."

TheRealSmomoh wrote:

"They did the poor guy dirty."

Mayo6Tee posted:

"He did well, this thing of working with faces is not okay. I hope he wins this case."

Meanwhile, some netizens countered the argument, stating that there may have been more to Zuluboy losing the gig and highlighted his ties to the MK Party:

KingGodoba threw shade:

"Thank God he didn't get the part."

MbazimaThomason alleged:

"Allegedly, this guy is hard to work with, if I was to go deep on the type of person he is. He could lose a lot for the sake of his job and reputation. I will stop here."

Nkulunkulukazi said:

"They probably weren't happy with his acting skills mos, so why the drama?"

Aya71595028 claimed:

"It more likely has to do with his new political affiliation. It would be interesting to know when the contract was signed, versus when things changed in relation to his new role at MK."

nkosietall wrote:

"They were giving him time to focus on his political career."

Kini Shandu makes a comeback with apology

In an earlier report, Briefly News reported on Kini Shandu's comeback after being cancelled on social media.

This after the Umkhokha: The Curse actor's misogynistic comments about single women, which later came back to bite him, leading him to issue an apology.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News