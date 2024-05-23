The Umkhokha actor Kini Shandu has made his comeback after he was cancelled on social media

This was after the former Daily Thetha presenter made comments about single mothers, which were labelled as sexist and misogynist

The star also issued a statement apologising for making those comments about the women

‘Umkhokha’ Actor Kini Shandu has returned to showbiz. Image: @kinishandu

Source: Instagram

The Umkhokha: The Curse actor Kini Shandu has apologised for the comments he made about single mothers previously.

Kini Shandu makes his comeback after being cancelled

After many sponsorships left him high and dry, Kini Shandu has finally made his comeback to the entertainment industry following the nasty sexist and Mysigonist comments he made about single mothers who have children out of wedlock.

According to ZiMoja, the Umkhokha: The Curse star came to say that he will be very mindful and careful about the things posts on social media.

The former Daily Thetha presenter also issued an apology for making those comments about women after he got cancelled by Ladies House and the ANC Women's League.

He wrote:

"To all women and anyone offended by my remarks I extended my heartfelt apology. I understand the gravity of the impact my words can have and I take full responsibility for the distress my words may have caused."

The actor also mentioned that he has learnt his lesson for being outspoken and sharing his opinion on a certain topic.

He said:

"I respect social media platforms because they can easily make or break anyone. It's important to honour others' viewpoints when we post. We shouldn't cancel each other over disagreements—let's share our opinions respectfully."

Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba issues heartfelt apology after heated confrontation with hotel security

Briefly News previously reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba, popularly known as Mbali, has apologised to her fans after her video lashing out at a security guard went viral on social media.

Social media users were recently shocked to see their favourite RHOD star, Mbali Ngiba, in a heated argument with a security guard at a local hotel. In the video, Mbali can be seen hurling insults at the man and seemingly talking down to him and his profession.

Source: Briefly News