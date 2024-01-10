Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba has issued a public apology on Instagram after a video of her confronting a security guard at a hotel went viral

In the video, Mbali was seen arguing with the guard and using harsh language

She explained that the incident arose when they were not allowed to leave the hotel due to a missing code

The Real Housewives of Durban star Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba, popularly known as Mbali has apologised to her fans after her video lashing out at a security guard went viral on social media.

Mbali Ngiba breaks silence on viral video

Social media were recently shocked to see their favourite RHOD star Mbali Ngiba in a heated argument with a security guard at a local hotel. In the video, Mbali could be seen hurling insults at the man and seemingly talking down on him and his profession.

Taking to her Instagram page after facing massive backlash from social media users, Mbali said she was out of character and apologised to the security guard and her fans.

She narrated what led to the situation, noting that they were asked not to leave the hotel because they did not have a code, she added that the security guard was a bit harsh with them and failed to reason with them. She said:

"I lost it, I don't want to lie. The words that I used are not words that when I look at the video, I am proud that I used. I'm not saying his not letting us out of the hotel made it OK for me to use the language that I used when I spoke to him. I want to apologise to everyone. I am not a rude person. People who know me know what kind of person I am."

Fans weigh in on Mbali's apology

Social media users were split after watching Mbali's video. Some said she only apologised to save her career, others supported her.

