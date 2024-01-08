Prince Kaybee responded to a fan on social media with a spicy comeback, implying she wouldn't last 20 minutes with him

This sparked mixed reactions from users, some referencing his past controversies, including a leaked video with Cyan Boujee

Comments ranged from humorous to suggestive, with users engaging in playful banter about the exchange

Prince Kaybee left social media users scratching their heads when he responded to a fan on his page.

Prince Kaybee trended on social media after clapping back at a fan. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee claps back at female follower

Prince Kaybee started 2024 by clapping back hard at fans. The controversial star stunned Mzansi with his spicy response to a fan.

The Gugulethu hitmaker had an interesting exchange with a follower on his X page (formerly known as Twitter). Responding to the tweep with the handle @NolwaziMnisi8 who had seemingly suggested that suggested that she wanted to sleep with him, Kaybee said she would not last 20 minutes. He said:

"You wouldn’t survive."

SA shares hilarious reactions

Prince Kaybee's post sparked mixed reactions from social media users. Many also mentioned his alleged saucy video with controversial media personality Cyan Boujee which leaked in 2023.

@TheGameChange_r said:

"Wena gaona gore o sa itshepa,ya gao e approve'ile ke ba DDMS(Department of Dick Measurements and Satisfactions)"

@MalapJdk commented:

"I don't enjoy that position, I want my man on top doing what he does best "

@FLANITY_RTD added:

"Your street cred is up there aint nobody doubting this."

@Tashmika_Mngadi said:

"Cyan tried that before, now tampons are falling off stage Prince will drill a mine out of her."

@RodRheeLoaded noted:

"A mere DM can take us straight to the penalties to settle the score. I'll be supporting my brother."

Cyan Boujee’s dance video raises questions among netizens

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee can't seem to get it right with her performances. The media personality/ DJ recently hit the dance floor to show off her moves and even twerked a bit for the crowd, but her moves didn't land with Mzansi.

Our girl Cyan Boujee can't catch a break whenever she performs. If she isn't judged for her DJing skills, her talent is compared to Skomota's.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News