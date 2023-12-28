Nota Baloyi criticised Penny Lebyane for posting a sizzling picture in a red swimsuit on her birthday

Baloyi questioned the appropriateness of Lebyane's photo and said she should not compete with teenagers

He suggested that instead of posting such pictures, she should share her birthday cards

Nota Baloyi has fired shots at veteran media personality Penny Lebyane after she shared a sizzling picture wearing a red swimsuit.

Nota Baloyi has reacted to Penny Lebyane's saucy picture.

Penny Lebyane posts sizzling picture

Penny Lebyane has come under fire from Nota Baloyi for her hot pictures. The veteran star who celebrated another trip around the sun on 25 December headed to her page to thank her fans and followers for the heartwarming birthday wishes.

Penny posted a hot picture rocking a red swimsuit and wrote:

"She says thank you for all the birthday messages on 25th Dec… it’s really hard to celebrate a birthday on Christmas Day but ya she can handle anything hence she’s still celebrating and accepting all birthday gifts throughout till next 25th of December."

Nota Baloyi drags Penny Lebyane on social media

Outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi shared his thoughts on Penny's picture. He mopped the floor with her accusing the star of posting thirst traps on the timeline. He commented:

"What’s the difference between your 18-year-old son having his peers see his “mom” thirst trapping & a grown woman sleeping with 15-year-olds? Why not post your birthday cards? Why thirst trap at all? Ama2000 are not supposed to see you as competition if they’re to ever respect you!"

Source: Briefly News