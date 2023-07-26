Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London has taken to her social media page to celebrate her daughter Bomi's birthday

The controversial reality TV star said her baby girl has been a ray of sunshine through her ups and downs

Londie's followers and colleagues, including Slee Ndlovu, Boity Thulo and Sorisha Naidoo reacted to the post with heartwarming messages

Londie London is celebrating her baby girl Bomi's trip around the sun. The proud mother of two shared a sweet video alongside a heartwarming caption on her Instagram page.

Londie London celebrated her daughter Bomi's birthday with a cute post. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London celebrates daughter Bomi's birthday

Anyone who follows Londie London knows the ordeal she went through with her baby daddy soon after welcoming her second child Bomi.

The former reality TV star had to endure rumours about her including that she had hit rock bottom and was driving a Tazz after her ex repossessed her pricey whips.

Fast forward a few months later, Londie managed to dust herself up and secured another man who got her a new whip. The star is grateful for what she has gone through.

Taking to her Instagram page, the former The Real Housewives of Durban star marked her daughter Bomi's first birthday with a sweet video and touching caption. She wrote:

"More Life to my baby girl Bomi(Life). You & mommy have been through so much together and through it all you’ve remained to be such a beautiful ray of sunshine in our lives.

"Mommy loves you so much. Happy 1st birthday my Princess @_bomi______"

Londie London's fans and industry colleagues celebrate Bomi's birthday with heartwarming tributes

Londie London's Instagram timeline was filled with sweet birthday messages from her legion of fans and industry colleagues.

@slee_the bosslady said:

"Happy birthday lol angel"

@boity wrote:

"Happy birthday gorgeous Angel!! "

@sorishanaidoo added:

"Our babes❤️❤️❤️time flew by babe"

@ilovemelmo noted:

"Happiest birthday to your little princess "

@coumbaswallin commented:

"She is definitely her father twin happy birthday beautiful "

