Award-winning singer Babes Wodumo turned 29 years of age on July 26, and fans are celebrating with her

Many are wishing the star healing, and some cannot wait for her to get back on her feet and reclaim her spot in the industry

Babes Wodumo shared that she had completed her album and even recorded a song with her late husband, Mampintsha but never got to release it

A very happy birthday to Babes Wodumo!

The Queen has new music, as she recently revealed that she completed her album. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Gqom muso Babes Wodumo turns 29 years old

The award-winning Gqom singer and dancer Babes Wodumo has turned 29 years old today, 26 July.

She has solidified her name as one of the best Durban exports, with many hits under her belt.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Babes is also a self-proclaimed Gqom Queen and has gained international fame during her prime.

Fans wish Babes Wodumo a very happy birthday, awaiting new music

In a post shared by Briefly News on Facebook, Fans sent their love to Mama Ka Sponge and are also praying for her healing.

Raisibe Elizabeth Seleka said:

"Happy Birthday Babes...may the Lord heal yr broken heart . More life to you baby girl."

Bee Motloung said:

"Happy birthday babes, blessings and more blessings upon your life."

Zama P Khumalo said:

"Happy birthday babes, more life to her."

Caroneh Ompha Sekhwari Phogo said:

"Happy birthday Babes my twin it's also my birthday."

Raesetja Tebogo said:

"Happy birthday to you today. May the good god bless her more many years to come. Enjoy your special day today."

Pearl Ferris said:

"Happy birthday gorgeous lady, enjoy your day."

Elizabeth Nomavundo Mekgoe said:

"Happy Birthday Babes, stay strong dear."

Prince Ruckus said:

"Still the Gqom GOAT. Happy birthday."

Babes shares an unreleased song with Mampintsha, shares they made music together

Taking to her Instagram page, Babes shared a snippet from her unreleased music with Mampintsha.

She said they recorded both their albums simultaneously but did not release them as they waited for Big Nuz to release theirs first.

The song they did together was their last, and it is titled Ngithethelele.

"We recorded both our albums we finished them together but didn’t release them because we were letting BIG NUZ release 1st. When we were done out of the blue you requested that we record this song. Little did I know it was the last song we did together. Mampintsha’s last prayer ”Ngithethelele”

Babes Wodumo seemingly clapsback at reports that she is critically ill

In more entertainment news from Briefly News Babes Wodumo clapped back at reports that she is very sick.

She shared a video of her jamming to unreleased music as she looks healthy and is in high spirits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News