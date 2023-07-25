Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has shared emotional snaps of her and her son

She shared on her Instagram the separation anxiety she experiences when leaving her son

Her fans comforted the mother with inspirational messages amid the Senzo Meyiwa Trial drama

Controversy-smeared singer, Zandie Khumalo, has shown her vulnerable side in her recent Instagram post, sharing her fear with her followers.

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede shared about how much being away from her son, Zenala, is breaking her heart. Images: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Zandie Khumalo shares her deepest fear on Instagram

The feisty mama peeled back a layer of her tough exterior when she posted pictures of herself and her son in an emotional post captioned:

"One of the hardest things ever is to say goodbye to him."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here are the sweet photos below:

Fans react to Zandie's Instagram post about her son

Her fans quickly rushed to flood her post with messages of strength as some members of the public want her behind bars:

@mbali4mbaliza promised:

"Shlobo sami uJehova uyinkosi ... I will always love you and pray for you."

@selinareyaboka affirmed her:

"You are a good mom never ever forget that."

@iamsamajobe empathised:

"Like saying goodbye to your heart ne."

@nthati_karabo cheered her on:

"He knows how much you love him, you are Mntungwa and you are strong. You will see him soon, he's your reason to believe. Keep the faith Queen."

@olgataaibos1990 said:

"Stay strong sis wam."

@katmaswanganyi encouraged:

"This too shall pass Za."

@rachealshiang said:

"Yoh Zandi .sending you lots of love and prayers."

Zandie's special bond with baby Zenala

She singer opened up to Drum that baby Zenala was the perfect gift who came at the perfect time as she and her husband have been planning for a baby.

Zandie kept news of pregnancy under wraps up until she was one month away from delivery. She posted the birth of her healthy boy on social media in celebration.

Zandie Khumalo writes an open letter to the president

In another Briefly News report, the mother wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa in a desperate attempt to crack the Senzo Meyiwa case.

She urged Ramaphosa to gather the best legal team to find justice for the slain football star so that all affected by the death of Bafana Bafana's captain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News