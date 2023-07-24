Lerato Kganyago showed off her birthday celebration spoils which included a Rolex watch and a lot of red roses

The radio presenter turned 41 years old on 22 July, and during her party, she was gifted a Louis Vuitton cake

Netizens showed her love on her special day with many pointing out how her husband always goes above and beyond to spoil her

Lerato Kganyago got treated to some birthday spoils fit for a Queen.

Lerato Kganyago's husband always goes above and beyond for her. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago takes fans in on her epic weekend shenanigans in celebration of her birthday

Mother turned 41 years old on 22 July. Showing off what her husband Thami Ndala, did for her, Lerato took to her Instagram and posted a series of snaps.

In one, she is surrounded by bouquets of red and pink roses. There are also gift bags. In the next slide, she got a Rolex watch, and then the other slides take fans through her celebration, where you can see a Louis Vuitton cake.

"A weekend filled with lots of love."

Fans show love to Lerato on her birthday

Known for receiving one of the biggest and best surprises ever, Lerato Kganyago did not disappoint.

@ayandathabethe_ said:

"To love and be loved."

@blackbarbielish said:

"Happyyyyyy bday my love, Your watch def twinning wit mine hahaha!"

@mrs_thiba said:

"Then you will hear bo those with promise rings complaining about that Rolex.

@still_lalah said:

"But it’s not valentines, why are we suffering mid year."

@dj_sabby sai:

"Happy birthday mother Rolex Gang."

@craigbjacobs said:

"You deserve only the best!"

@tjunak said:

"Happy birthday baby. May love and grace always roam in your hood."

@reniii said:

"We love a spoiled baby girl !!!! happy birthday."

@lindamoeketsi said:

"Happy Birthday Mama, it’s gorgeous."

Lerato on being linked to an alleged criminal, delivers a spicy clap back

Source: Briefly News