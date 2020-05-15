Thami Ndlala’s bio: age, wife, wedding, reason for divorce, pictures, profile

Thami Ndlala is a controversial businessman and entrepreneur from South Africa. Numerous people came to learn more about him after he married Lerato Kganyago, a top-notch TV personality. The couple's split that happened barely two months after the wedding also caused a lot of online debate.

Thami Ndlala owns multiple businesses in South Africa. His entrepreneurial journey began when he was in college, and he is among the wealthy and elite people in his country. Read on to discover more about his age, wife, wedding, pictures, and profile.

Thami Ndlala's biography

Who is Thami Ndlala? He is a South African entrepreneur and businessman born and raised in Mpumalanga. His ethnicity is black, and his nationality is South African.

His father's name is Chief Joe Ndlala, and he has a younger brother and an older sister. The entrepreneur and his siblings were raised in a famous family because Chief Joe was well known. Joe was a social worker who invested time and resources in people from Mpumalanga.

How old is Thami Ndlala?

Thami Ndlala's age is 42 years as of 2022. He was born in 1980, but the specific day and month are yet to be disclosed.

Educational background

Thami was enrolled in a boarding school as a child, which made him independent at a tender age. After completing his elementary and secondary education, he joined the university for higher studies.

His goal was to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business Studies. However, he dropped out of the course to pursue a business in employee wellness.

What does Thami Ndlala do for a living?

Thami Ndlala's career started after leaving campus. He joined the corporate world, where he was employed for some time. Later, he decided to leave his job to build a business empire.

He founded his umbrella company known as Ndalayemandla Group of Companies Limited. His company thrived and now has subsidiaries in the recreation, education, transport, security, and media/entertainment industries.

One of his subsidiaries is Two Ndlala Brothers, a Gauteng-based company that deals with luxury transportation. Another is Thami Ndala Holdings, a consultancy firm dealing with asset acquisition, project management, business development, and management consulting.

He also runs Adorantha Investments Limited, which provides health awareness, healthcare counselling and training based on a holistic approach.

Besides running his business, he is a philanthropist. He founded a charity organisation named after his late father. The Joe Ndlala Foundation assists gifted children coming from poor backgrounds to access quality education.

What is Thami Ndlala's net worth?

Although it is known that the entrepreneur and businessman is affluent, there is no official communication about his net worth.

Thami Ndlala's house and cars

The businessman owns multiple vehicles, which is no surprise because he runs a luxury transportation company. Thami Ndlala's cars include a Bentley, Rolls Royce Phantom, and a Ferrari.

Many people are curious to find out where Thami Ndlala's house is. The businessman owns multiple properties across the country. However, the one that has aroused interest is the mansion in Sandhurst, Sandton, Johannesburg.

The property sits in one of the wealthiest suburbs, and Cyril Ramaphosa is one of his neighbours. Many politicians reside in the area.

The property features a large outdoor pool, a well-decorated patio, a large garage to accommodate multiple cars, and a beautiful garden. The mansion's kitchen has a high-end design and a large dining table that can accommodate 12 people. There have been speculations that the businessman does not own the property.

Who is Lerato Kganyago's husband?

The businessman and entrepreneur is Lerato Kganyago's husband. Lerato is a famous media personality. The relationship between the two has had its ups and downs.

In 2020, Thami Ndlala and Lerato Kganyago had a dazzling traditional wedding. The ceremony came as a surprise for many people who did not know the two were in a relationship.

What happened between Lerato and Thami?

Barely two months after the big event, Lerato took to social media to announce she had parted ways with her husband. She cited differences in priorities as one of the reasons for the breakup.

She also said that their busy schedules and heavy workloads did not leave enough time to invest in their relationship and that they would remain friends. The news caused endless speculation and rumours because fans did not believe the reasons Lerato gave.

Speculations on the cause of separation were fueled by Lerato's vow that no one would touch her property. She said so after rumours circulated she was at risk of losing her property to the businessman following their split. Neither she nor he confirmed the finalisation of the divorce after the separation.

The reunion

A new twist in the relationship came after the businessman proposed to her for the second time. He proposed on her birthday after throwing her a surprise birthday party. She accepted his proposal.

Since then, the couple has kept details of their relationship away from the media. In 2021, Lerato revealed she was pregnant. Unfortunately, she had a miscarriage.

For Valentine's Day 2022, the businessman bought Lerato a boutique hotel. The 5-star hotel features a spa and restaurant and is located in Northcliffe, Johannesburg.

For Valentine's Day 2021, he rented out the whole FNB/Soccer City Stadium. He hosted a live concert with Zonke Dikana and the band, Kganyago’s favourite musician.

Controversies

The entrepreneur and businessman has had a fair share of controversies. In 2013, he was arrested for a case involving a range rover. He was accused of using another man's name to make the purchase on credit.

He paid Thabo Thlopane to buy the vehicle and would transfer money to Thabo's account every month for the bank to deduct its share. The case was classified as a fraud because it is illegal to present falsified papers to a bank.

The businessman was also involved in an extortion case against a suspended Hawks officer. He appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria. He alleged the officer tried to extract R100,000 from him.

The businessman was also accused of defrauding pensioners in Mpumalanga. He claimed he would help them make more money through his forex trading company, only to lose their investments. He denied allegations calling him a fraudulent person.

Does Thami Ndlala's Instagram have his pictures?

The businessman is not active on social media, including Instagram. Consequently, his pictures are not readily available online.

Thami Ndlala is a businessman and entrepreneur best known as Lerato Kganyago's husband. The couple made headlines after splitting two months after their traditional wedding but have since reconciled.

