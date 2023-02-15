After meeting at a wedding, this couple started dating after exchanging numbers and DMs, and now they are married

They started their relationship without much money, going on simple Mcdonald's dates and connecting beyond material expectations

The boyfriend later gifted the girlfriend a Rolex watch worth between R 117 000 and R 135 000 for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day was a full-circle moment for this couple who had been through hard times together. In a recent Twitter post, the girlfriend shared that the couple had met at a wedding and started dating shortly after exchanging numbers and DMs.

But that wasn't the most challenging part of the relationship.

She went from rags to Rolex with her boyfriend

The couple didn't start off living lavishly. Instead, they stuck together during simple dates, connecting outside material expectations.

"We met at a wedding, I slid in his dm's, gave him my number," she said in the post. "Started dating, but he didn't have a job, so our dates consisted of McDonald's saver's menu and long walks."

Eventually, he gifted her a Rolex watch for Valentine's Day. According to Wrist Advisor, the watch costs between R117 000 and R135 000. You can buy Happy Meals for an entire neighbourhood and spare change with that money.

See the adorable post below:

Ladies in the comments want one of his types for themselves

The post moved netizens so much they wanted a man like him. Here is what some of them had to say:

@thatndebelegal said"

"Congratulations, girl. Please hook me up with this type. It's rough out here."

@Cwitkake said:

"❤️ When you love someone genuinely. You just want to stay through thick & thin. I mean no pride, just love."

@EvangMission added:

"Your post made me follow you. You’re special indeed. May your marriage last forever. Amen."

@Ifyyodunze said:

"Exactly, run your own race! What your friends say shouldn’t be any of your business. If it’s a loss or gain only you will feel that, all they’ll do is talk. However, this should ONLY be for intentional men. Congratulations ❤️"

