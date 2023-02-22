Mjolo is an extreme sport, and a man's girlfriend of 18 years cheated on him with a married man.

The man is heartbroken and unable to sleep or eat, even needing counsel from his friend for hours on calls

Some people on social media justify the woman's actions because they believe the man should have married her after seven years

Pain. Just pain. Cheated on after 18 years. Credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Mjolo is an extreme sport. This brother was cheated by his girlfriend of eighteen years. To make matters worse, he cheated on him with a married man.His friend shared a Twitter post saying the boy is so hurt he hasn't been able to sleep since then.

"My friend is heartbroken, he can’t eat , sleep or breathe," he said.

18 years of relationship went down the drain in an instant

Eighteen years is a long time. Long enough to have a child and see them leave the nest as a teenager.It also turns out that it isn't long enough to ensure trust and loyalty. The friend not only shared that his boy was hurt, but also shared their call logs.

You can see them below:

Some netizens think her actions are justified

People took to the comments to make their feelings known. Here is what they had to say:

@Pebetsimatlaila said:

"He should have married her in the first 7 years at least... 18 years. He can even die for all I care ."

@Motlale86797399 said:

"Took her long enough , 18 years of being a girlfriend?!"

@realnickjgood added:

"He deserves to be cheated on. How can you make someone’s child a gf for 18 long years?"

@nksyzw said:

"Girlfriend of 18 years? She took too long to cheat"

Source: Briefly News