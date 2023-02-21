A couple got married at the courthouse and inspired many others to have a similar wedding

They posted a video montage of their inexpensive wedding, and their sweet celebration went viral on TikTok

Some of the 2.7 million people who saw the video said their wedding made financial sense in the current economic climate

Image: @sammiamara

Source: TikTok

Two lovebirds in the US decided to get married at the courthouse while they saved for their dream wedding. Their pictures were posted by @sammiamara of their wedding day, and netizens loved their cost-effective celebration.

TikTok video about the affordable wedding goes viral

People loved the viral wedding video, and many shared that court weddings made financial sense. Some said they'd instead use their hard-earned money on a lavish honeymoon or travel the world.

The cheapest way to get married in South Africa

In South Africa, couples can have their marriages registered at Home Affairs free of charge. All that's needed are the original ID green books or cards and copies thereof.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens' reactions to viral courthouse wedding

@nalarcon07 said:

"I'm doing the courthouse so we can get a home. I refuse to feed all those people who won't appreciate lol."

@patriciacalderon022 posted:

"Or hear me out, courthouse wedding to save for a dream honeymoon."

@lizlithium wrote:

"Courthouse wedding and dream home for my fiancé and I."

@jossg100 stated:

"Just take the right photographer to make your private and simple wedding a dreamy memory."

@melissadinkes shared:

"We did the same thing 23 years ago not 1 regret. Congrats."

@lexdavis301 said:

"Had mine last week, best decision for us as we’ve both been married before and this economy is no joke."

@tictoker5000 added:

"Beautiful! Your hair style is gorgeous."

@user7668_ stated:

"I want a courthouse wedding and then go and travel the world with the wedding money."

