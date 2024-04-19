A South African boerboel in the US is going viral on social media, impressing many with how gentle and big he is

A South African boerboel in the US wowed many online users in a TikTok video.

South African boerboel goes viral

The footage shared by @mr_inkredibull on the video platform shows the South African boerboel at the vet and the veterinarian rubbing on the dog. The breed's vast and gentle appearance in the clip captured people's attention online.

The video was well-received by netizens as it became a viral hit, gathering over 1.3 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments online.

Take a look at the massive dog below:

Peeps in awe of the South African boerboel

Social media users loved the video of the dog as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the breed, saying:

Da-niel Bakes!! said:

"South African here… stunning boy! You obviously train them well… gentle giant… mine looks after my kids… amazing puppers."

MuvaP wrote:

"He doesn’t even have paws; he really just got feet. That’s crazy."

User added:

"Definitely a South African boerboel. Love them."

Farhana shared:

"Many farmers use them to protect the farm. We had one. He was a gentle giant. Gave my grandfather companionship after he retired."

BlaqAphroDiety commented:

"This is gorgeous. I want another one, mine is brown."

