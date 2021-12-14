South Africans descendent on Durban beaches over the weekend which concerns about Covid19 protocols not being followed

The eThekwini Municipality says holiday-makers cannot be expected to were masks while they are swimming

Some social media users see no problem with holiday-makers gathering at beaches because it has been a tough year

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - With the festive season in full swing, South African holiday-makers have made their way to the sunny Durban beaches in their numbers.

However, the large crowds gathered on the beaches without masks or any sort of social distancing has sparked rage amongst South Africans because of the increasing Covid19 infections that are being driven by the Omicron variant.

Social media users say large beach gatherings will help South Africa reach natural immunity. Image: Ash Singh/Facebook

Source: Facebook

TimesLIVE reports pictures and videos that were taken over the weekend has gone viral on social media with many people raising concerns about how crowded the Durban beach looks. This prompted the eThekwini municipality to respond to the backlash that has been levelled against it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Msawakhe Mayisela, the municipality's spokesperson reminded South Africans that the country is on Alert Level 1 which means people are allowed to gather. Mayisela added by saying that the city cannot place itself under lockdown.

“We must also bear in mind this is outdoors as opposed to being confined indoors. Covid-19 protocols are enforced at all times once people are not in the water," Mayisela.

Mayisela went on to say that holiday-makers cannot be expected to wear masks while they are swimming.

The municipality says the South African Police Service as well as private security companies have been commissioned to handle crowds on the beaches and maintain Covid19 protocols.

Children separated from their parents in Durban

IOL reports that the police had a hard maintaining crowds on Durban beaches. Parbhoo Sewpersad, the Metro police spokesperson says around 109 young children were briefly separated from their parents.

Sewpersad added that there were a number of people that drowned in the oceans and others were not following Covid19 regulations.

Take a look at what South Africans have to say about crowded Durban beaches:

@OfferAubrey said:

"This is the best thing for natural immunity. Let it be. We have been doing this for Millenia...and our immune response has kept us safe. Stop with the fear mongering."

@Jzt_Claire said:

"Well, we're getting Covid from going to work and the shops, so if you're gonna get it anyway, might as well get it doing something fun."

@BraBobM said:

"Whose outraged? This is just people being people, what's outrageous here??"

@GijonRodrigues said:

"The outrage and shock is very selective from the media. If Cyril was on that beach campaigning nothing would be said."

@Lil_Missus_L said:

"Nothing wrong with that. Those people have achieved herd immunity looooong ago already. Let them be and let them enjoy themselves. Good on them! "

@maxwell_mncwabe said:

"So what's the problem there because even during political campaigns, rallies and elections people were in their numbers and nothing reported, is the problem with festive season or an agenda of this nonsense so called mandatory vaccination, just admit you've run out of ideas & zip"

SA in awe of Durban beachgoers playing together in spirit of Ubuntu

Briefly News previously reported that Mandi Duthie was relaxing on a Durban beach watching a group of people playing soccer while another group played rugby nearby.

Soon enough, the two separate groups decided to come together and started playing some combined version of the two games, clearly having the time of their lives.

Mandi says they were joyfully tackling each other and laughing, showing heartwarming comradery and smiles. She says the day reminded her that everyone has one shared goal and that is to be happy and protect what we love.

Source: Briefly.co.za