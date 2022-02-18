Instagram user Lebohang Phumo had South Africans in awe with a stunning picture of herself posing in front of a garage door

Phumo's enticing curves were complemented by a sleek checkered grey skirt and Saffas are living for it

The post caught the attention of thousands of social media users with many of them taking the time to comment on the post

Social media user and designer Lebohang Phumo ignited her Instagram timeline by rocking a stylish outfit. The stunning stylist posted a picture of herself on the popular app wearing a perfectly fitted checkered grey skirt that complemented her voluptuous curves.

Phumo completed the outfit with a white long sleeve buttoned shirt, a pair of cute black shoes and a black tank top placed over the buttoned shirt. The creativity in her fashion is truly remarkable and definitely style inspo!

Saffas quickly made their feelings known in the comments section with messages of support and amazement.

This gorgeous woman heated the TL up with her breathtaking figure and stunning fashion sense. Image: @whoopie.07

Posing in front of a garage door, Phumo attracted the attention of over 12 000 online users as her beauty radiated on the social media platform. Take a look at her post below:

South Africans were mesmerised by her beauty

@august_muzika said:

"Wow you look amazing."

@masego__s wrote:

"Ahhhh you are unreal."

@_snowieeee_ shared:

"Bathong!!! I’m shook!!"

@the.thronee commented:

"You making me doubt my sexuality."

@her.maj_assty responded with:

"Standing pretty."

@wusgoodkelis added:

"Whooooo my God."

