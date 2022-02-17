Nozipho Sikhakhane celebrated her birthday on the TL with a few gorgeous pics that went viral quite fast

Nozipho turned 30 years old but Saffas couldn't believe it and tried their hardest to find ways to get her digits

The stunning woman responded to the thirsty tweets in the most classy and pleasant way possible

Nozipho Sikhakhane turned a respectable 30 years old on 16 February 2022 and her social media blew up with some thirsty responses. The mother of two shared a series of images of herself in celebration of her birthday and netizens did not hold back.

Nozipho is a curvy queen that oozes confidence, she thanked God in her Twitter post about her birthday that gained over 156 retweets. Cyber citizens tried everything in their power to shoot their shots with the natural stunner.

Her post quickly went viral on the bluebird app thanks to her youthful beauty and truly pleasant personality.

This beautiful woman turned 30 recently and was met with tons of thirsty responses. Image: @Ziphozamambo

Source: Twitter

Nozipho's post gained over 5 000 likes in less than 24 hours:

Netizens try to shoot their shot with Nozipho

@ZangwaElihle wrote:

"I am actually disappointed at the fact that you do not have a RING on your left hand. Haibo."

@MZagagana said:

"Wife material."

@Mbuso21mbuso21 shared:

"Cela ama number."

@Mamcwera_ responded with:

"You're so beautiful."

@theolephants tweeted:

"When you smile, the world blossoms. When you don't, your dimples make the world stand still. Thank you for gracing us with your beautiful photos, HBD Queen."

@MOKOENAMEETS added:

"God bless me with this beautiful woman. Amen."

