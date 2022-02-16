South African Photoshop king Rumani took to the Twitter streets with a smooth edit of a toddler with teeth

Rumani came across a post with pics of an adorable little girl with the caption requesting that someone add teeth to her gummy mouth

The Cleaner came through with a killer edit of the baby's mouth filled with pearly white teeth fit for a toddler

Rumani, aka The Cleaner, shared another impressive edit on the TL. The Photoshop wizard added teeth to a snap of an adorable gummy toddler. The original images of the little one were shared on Twitter by @lus_robot who captioned the post:

"Someone give her teeth please."

Rumani did not disappoint at all! He added some tiny baby teeth into the gaps of the little one's mouth where her growing teeth will soon be. The cute snaps of the bundle of joy went viral as social media users commended Rumani's clean work.

Rumani took to Twitter to share an edited snap of this toddler with tiny little teeth. Image: @lus_robot and Stock Photo / Getty Images

Take a look at the wizardry Rumani performed in the post below:

South African social media users appreciate Rumani's skills

@NhlekoJuniorS said:

"Without Rumani we're nothing, Rumani my bra I like the job you're doing. I am very proud of you."

@KabeloMohlah02 responded with:

"This year you are doing the most. I like this."

@JNgcukana tweeted:

"I repeat, you are a legend."

@Ofentse_MJ shared:

"So vele you transformed her from 8 months to 1-year Mruma?"

@u_somadoda wrote:

"I'm done with you Rumani, every year you evolve."

@Papa_Lebo5326 added:

"Remind me to buy you airtime tomorrow for this work."

"Witchcraft": The Cleaner hilariously edits kid's face to stop crying, peeps can't breathe

In more news about Rumani's hilarious edits, Briefly News previously reported that Rumani, aka The Cleaner, received a message from a Saffa dad who needed assistance with a picture. In the image, the man's bundle of joy was crying his life away as he posed for a picture, standing between his parents.

The Cleaner came through with his Photoshop magic and did the absolute most. He shared an edited snap of the little one smiling from ear to ear with his new pearly white teeth taking the centre stage.

The images quickly went viral on social media, gaining a massive 4 600 likes in less than 24 hours. The 'tears of joy' that were now being shed by the little boy left Saffas laughing themselves to tears

