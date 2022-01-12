A stunning social media user shared that she is 30 years old and the internet does not believe she is telling the truth

The ageless beauty posed for a breathtaking pic with a wineglass in hand and peeps don't think she's a day over 25

@Pam_M_Official's post gained thousands of likes online as netizens took the time out of their days to compliment her and shoot their shots

Popular Twitter user @Pam_M_Official left the internet shook after revealing that she is 30 years old. The local beauty shared a snap of herself posing on a flight of stairs in a gorgeous black ensemble.

Her fashion sense paired with her youthful looks had peeps running to her replies section to attempt to shoot their shots with her. While many were in awe of her age-defying beauty, others simply complimented her stunning looks.

Pam's gorgeous post received over 3 400 likes on the microblogging application.

Social media users can't believe she is 30 years old

@_Primemover said:

"30 ngempela (indeed)... Are you sure there's no photoshop?"

@LindzzV shared:

"You mean '20 fine'."

@ofentse_setsumi wrote:

"30??? Hle."

Other netizens are trying to shoot their shot with Pam

@Puseletso__M responded with:

"See what I said about consistent beauty??"

@ArchSA_ tweeted:

"Wow, Pam. You’re beautiful, you’re perfect, I mean..."

@ThtmanTuks added:

"It's the legs for me."

