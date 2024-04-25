Members of NMIXX: Meet the stars of K-pop’s newest sensation

Barely five years into the entertainment scene, NMIXX is already turning heads globally with its musical tunes and exceptional dance moves. Their incredibly young ages have invited questions about the names and origins of the members of NMIXX. This article dives deep into the group's details to unearth more about the six-girl K-pop group.

Members of NMIXX. Photo: Justin Shin and The Chosunilbo JNS (Modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Formed in February 2022 by SQUAD, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment, NMIXX is a South Korean girl group comprising six members. All the NMIXX members have unique abilities and contributions to the group's success. Below is an exploration of the members' identities and roles in the group.

NMIXX's profile summary

Current name NMIXX Initial name JYPn Famous as A Korean girl group Origin Seoul, South Korea Genres K-pop Labels SQU4DRepublic Years active 2021–present Members Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, Kyujin Past members Jinni Social media Website YouTube Instagram Twitter (X) TikTok Facebook Weibo

What does NMIXX stand for?

NMIXX combines the letter N, which represents now, new, and next and the word mix, symbolising combination and diversity. Together, the name means the best combination for a new era.

When did NMIXX debut?

NMIXX's debut date was on 22 February 2022 with the single album Ad Mare. It started as a seven-member girl group, although one of the members left later that year.

Members of NMIXX

As of March 2024, these are the current members of NMIXX, their ages and their roles/positions in the group.

1. Haewon

Haewon at the NMIXX's 2nd Mini Album's press conference at Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences on 15 January 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Birth name: Oh Hae-Won

Oh Hae-Won Other name: MC TheDuck

MC TheDuck Birth date: 25 February 2003

25 February 2003 Age: 21 years (as of March 2024)

21 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Incheon, South Korea

Incheon, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Height: 162.8 cm (5'4")

Oh Hae Won, best known as Haewon, is a South Korea-based singer and NMIXX member. She was born on 25 March 2003 in Incheon, South Korea and is the NMIXX leader and lead vocalist despite joining the group in 2022 as its sixth member.

Haewon from NMIXX joined JYP Entertainment after auditioning in 2017 and has been affiliated with the agency since then. Her professional journey began when she appeared in the JYP Trainee mini-showcase in 2018 and 2019.

Before she joined NMIXX, Haewon was a singer who developed an interest at a tender age, and her elder sister helped nurture her talent. Her incredible vocals have been a great addition to NMIXX songs, and she has been a part of musical releases such as the Fe3O4: BREAK expérgo EP and digital singles such as Roller Coaster and Soñar (Breaker).

2. Lily

Lily at NMIXX's 2nd Mini Album' Fe3O4: BREAK' press conference at Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences in Songpa-gu on 15 January 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Birth name: Lily Jin Morrow

Lily Jin Morrow Other names: Lily M, Park Jin (Korean name), Lil Mozzie

Lily M, Park Jin (Korean name), Lil Mozzie Birth date: 17 October 2002

17 October 2002 Age: 21 years (as of March 2024)

21 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Marysville, Victoria, Australia

Marysville, Victoria, Australia Nationality: Australian, Korean

Australian, Korean Height: 163 to 164 cm (5'4")

Lily Jin Morrow, better known as NMIXX's Lily or Lily M, is a South Korean-Australian actress, singer and trainer affiliated with JYP Entertainment. She was born on 17 October 2002 in Marysville, Victoria, Australia, to an Australian father and a Korean mother.

Lily, the NMIXX oldest member, is also the group's main vocalist. At 12, Lily competed in the fourth season of K-pop Star and came out fourth. At 19, she was revealed as the final member of the NMIXX group. She was a child actress featured in the first episode of Stray Kids.

3. Sullyoon

Sullyoon MBC Every1 variety show' Weekly Idol' at MBC Dream Center on 31 January 2024 in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Birth name: Seol Yoon-A

Seol Yoon-A Other name: Solleim

Solleim Birth date: 26 January 2004

26 January 2004 Age: 20 years (as of March 2024)

20 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Daejeon, South Korea

Daejeon, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Height: 167 to 168 cm (5'6")

Seol Yoon-A, better known as Sullyoon, is a member of the NMIXX, a singer and a dancer. She started attending ballet classes as a toddler and nurtured her passion for dance. She was born on 26 January 2004 in Daejeon, South Korea, and fluently speaks English, Spanish and Korean.

Sullyoon from NMIXX went to Hanlim Multi Arts High School and majored in Broadcasting & Entertainment. She auditioned for several agencies, including SM Entertainments, YG, Fantagio, TS Entertainment and Woollin Entertainments, but eventually chose JYP. Her presence in the entertainment industry attracted a lot of attention to her; hence, she was declared the official MC for the Show! Music Core in 2023.

Sullyoon officially became the fourth member of NMIXX on 2 September 2021. She took the shortest period to train at JYP, and her qualifying video fetched over 3 million views on the NMIXX’s YouTube channel.

4. Bae

Bae's performance during the music program 'Show Champion' at MBC Dream Center on 24 January 2024 in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Birth name: Bae Jin Sol

Bae Jin Sol Other name: Bae

Bae Birth date: 28 December 2004

28 December 2004 Age: 20 years (as of March 2024)

20 years (as of March 2024) Birth place: Yangsan, South Korea

Yangsan, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Height: 170 cm (5’7”)

Born on 28 December 2004, Bae Jin-Sol is the fifth member of NMIXX and the group's dancer and vocalist. She formally became affiliated with JYP in December 2018 and only debuted in NMIXX in February 2022

Bae from NMIXX caught the agency's attention while in 8th grade. She later performed Dalla Dalla by ITZY during her high school talent show. She has also featured in TV shows like Music Bank Global Festival and SBS Gayo Daejeon.

Bae's strong and excellent vocals were a great addition to NMIXX. Moreover, she is also a rapper, vocalist and dancer.

5. Jiwoo

Jiwoo's performance at the MBC music program 'Show Champion' at MBC Dream Center on 31 January 2024 in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Birth name: Kim Ji Woo

Kim Ji Woo Other name: Jiwoo

Jiwoo Birth date: 13 April 2005

13 April 2005 Age: 19 years (as of March 2024)

19 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Height: 161 cm (5’3”)

Kim Ji Woo, better known as Jiwoo, is a singer and the main rapper in NMIXX. She debuted in the group on 22 February 2022, although she joined JYP Entertainment in 2018.

Jiwoo from NMIXX was born on 13 April 2005 and is one of the youngest members of NMIXX. Because of her age, she is often called the NMIXX Maknae.

6. Kyujin

Kyujin during MBC's Every1 variety show 'Weekly Idol' at MBC Dream Center on 31 January 2024 in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Birth name: Jang Kyu Jin

Jang Kyu Jin Other name: Kyujin

Kyujin Birth date: 26 May 2006

26 May 2006 Age: 17 years (as of March 2024)

17 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Height: 164 cm (5’5”)

Jang Kyu Jin, better known as Kyujin, is the youngest member of NMIXX. She is also the group's main dancer, rapper and vocalist. She joined the group in February 2022, although she joined JYP Entertainment in 2018 after a private audition.

Kyujin from NMIXX was born on 26 May 2006 in Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Before she joined JYP Entertainment, she was a dancer at Withbill Dance Academy. Kyujin is talented in music exploration, singing, dancing and calligraphy.

Who is the ex-member of NMIXX?

Initially, there were seven NMIXX members. However, Jinni, the seventh member, departed on 9 December 2022, citing personal reasons, answering the question, who left NMIXX?

Who is the leader of NMIXX?

Haewon is the girl group's leader. She is also NMIXX's lead vocalist.

Who is the tallest in NMIXX?

Bae is the tallest member of the girl group; she is 5'7" tall. Jiwoo is the shortest; she is 5'3".

Who is the main dancer in NMIXX?

Kyujin, also known as Jang Kyu Jin, is the NMIXX main dancer. She is also a singer, vocalist and rapper.

Who is the visual in NMIXX?

Sullyoon is the visual of NMIXX. She is also a singer and dancer.

These details about NMIXX members give a closer glimpse of what the K-pop girl group is about. They also highlight the members' roles and when they joined the group.

READ ALSO: Top country singers you need to know

Briefly.co.za compiled a list of the top country singers. The list goes into the depth of country music and why it is regarded as the third most listened-to genre of music.

The list of country singers left an indelible mark in the industry, and their work is celebrated worldwide. Did your favourite make the list?

Source: Briefly News