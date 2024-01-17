27 famous Mexican singers and artists you need to hear about
Many famous Mexican singers have put their country on the global map with various genres of music. Some of them have been in the business as far back as the 1930s, while a crop of fresh bloods took up the gauntlet and made the idols proud.
A couple of these Mexican music artists were born and raised in America, while a few migrated there. They have mostly stayed true to their musical heritage. From the Norteño to the Ranchera genre, these sounds are now enjoyed globally, with the singers collecting awards in the process.
Who are some famous Mexican singers?
From Vicente Fernandez to Tekashi69, the famous Mexican singers who have taken to the stage and wowed their audiences with thrilling musical compositions are leaving a sweet cultural taste in the mouth of the unborn generation. Below are some of these singers of Mexican origin, in no particular order, but who have left an indelible mark on their country and heritage.
1. Luis Miguel
|Full name
|Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri
|Nickname
|The Sun of Mexico
|Date of birth
|19 April 1970
|Age
|53 years old (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|San Juan, Puerto Rico
|Profession
|Record producer, singer
Luis Miguel, known as The Sun of Mexico, is a diverse artist with over 60 million worldwide record sales. His impact on bolero and mainstream Latin music secured him the number-two position on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Latin Artists chart.
2. Lila Downs
|Full name
|Ana Lila Downs Sánchez
|Nickname
|Lila Downs
|Date of birth
|9 September 1968
|Age
|55 years old as of 2023
|Place of birth
|Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, Mexico
|Profession
|Singer, performer
Lila Downs blends indigenous Mexican elements into her music, earning one Grammy and three Latin Grammy Awards. Beyond music, she advocates preserving traditional Mexican cultures and Latin American indigenous populations.
3. Thalía
|Full name
|Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda
|Nickname
|Lady T
|Date of birth
|26 August 1971
|Age
|52 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Profession
|Singer, businesswoman, actor
Thalía, the Queen of Latin Pop, boasts hits like Desde Esa Noche and Por Lo Que Reste De Vida. A versatile artist, she is a music sensation and a successful actress, earning the title of the Queen of Telenovelas.
4. 6IX9INE
|Full name
|Daniel Hernandez
|Nickname
|6IX9INE, Tekashi69
|Date of birth
|8 May 1996
|Age
|27 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|New York City, United States of America
|Profession
|Rapper, songwriter
Daniel Hernandez, also known as 6ix9ine, is an American rapper of Mexican descent. Who is the most famous Mexican singer in 2023? Takashi fits this title. Known for controversial lyrics and colourful appearances, he gained fame with hits like Gooba and Trollz, but legal issues and feuds mark his career equally.
Famous Mexican singers that died
Although dead, several Mexican singers' memories linger in the minds of their fans. Here are some of them whose works still speak volumes:
5. Vicente Fernández
|Full name
|Vicente Fernández Gómez
|Nickname
|Chente, El Charro de Huentitán, El Ídolo de México, El Rey de la Música Ranchera
|Date of birth
|17 February 1940
|Died
|12 December 2021
|Place of birth
|Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
|Profession
|Singer, film producer, actor
The Idol of Mexico, Vicente Fernández, known as Chente, is a cultural icon with over 100 albums. Vicente was not called The Idol for nothing. His ranchera classics made him the Mexican Sinatra, earning four Grammy Awards and an Ollywood Walk of Fame star.
6. Pedro Infante
|Full name
|Pedro Infante Cruz
|Nickname
|Idolo de Guamúchil
|Date of birth
|18 November 1917
|Died
|15 April 1957
|Place of birth
|Mazatlán, Sinaloa, México
|Profession
|Actor, singer
Pedro is one of the most famous Mexican singers who died. But then, he became known as the father of modern ranchero music. His Bésame Mucho song introduced Latin music to America. His success in music and film ended tragically in a plane crash, leaving a lasting impact on Mexican culture.
7. Selena Quintanilla-Pérez
|Full name
|Selena Quintanilla-Pérez
|Nickname
|Queen of Tejano Music
|Date of birth
|16 April 1971
|Died
|31 March 1995
|Place of birth
|Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S.
Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is one of the famous 90s Mexican singers. An American Tejano singer, she became a Mexican-American icon, and her influence on Latin music, especially with hits like Como La Flor, earned her the title of the third Greatest Latino Artist of All Time by Billboard.
8. Juan Gabriel
|Full name
|Alberto Aguilera Valadez
|Nickname
|Juanga
|Date of birth
|7 January 1950
|Died
|28 August 2016
|Place of birth
|Parácuaro, Michoacan, Mexico
|Profession
|Actor, songwriter, musician
Juan Gabriel, best known as Juanga, is a pop icon with 60 million record sales. His dazzling performances and 31 charted songs reflect his influence, earning him a place in the International Latin Music Hall of Fame.
9. José Alfredo Jiménez
|Full name
|José Alfredo Jiménez Sandoval
|Nickname
|El Rey
|Date of birth
|19 January 1926
|Died
|23 November 1973
|Profession
|Songwriter, musician
A ranchera legend, José Alfredo Jiménez, composed over 1,000 songs and shaped modern Mexican music. Despite a cut-short career, his impact endures, with a posthumous Latin Grammy Award in 2018.
10. Jorge Negrete
|Full name
|Jorge Alberto Negrete Moreno
|Nickname
|El Charro Cantor
|Date of birth
|30 November 1911
|Died
|5 December 1953
|Place of birth
|Guanajuato City, Mexico
|Profession
|Actor, singer
Jorge Negrete, known for operatic songs, transitioned to become a beloved actor in Mexican cinema. His founding role in the Mexican Actors Association showcases his dedication to the industry's success.
11. José José
|Full name
|José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz
|Nickname
|José José
|Date of birth
|17 February 1948
|Died
|28 September, 2019
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Profession
|Actor, singer
José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, an influential singer and actor, achieved international acclaim with the 1983 album Secretos, which sold over 25 million copies. His style and performances influenced many Latin artists.
12. Mimi Fariña
|Full name
|Margarita Mimi Baez Fariña
|Nickname
|Mimi Fariña
|Date of birth
|30 April 1945
|Died
|18 July 2001
|Place of birth
|Palo Alto, California, U.S.
|Profession
|Activist, musician, songwriter
Mimi Fariña, a folksy singer-songwriter, collaborated with her husband, Richard Fariña. Her albums, such as Celebrations for a Grey Day and Reflections in a Crystal Wind, reflect her dedication to self-reflection and caring for others.
13. Javier Solís
|Full name
|Gabriel Siria Levario
|Nickname
|Javier Solis
|Date of birth
|4 September 1931
|Died
|19 April 1966
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Profession
|Actor, singer
14. Chico Che
|Full name
|Francisco José Hernández Mandujano
|Nickname
|Chico Che
|Date of birth
|7 December 1945
|Died
|29 March 1989
|Place of birth
|Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico
|Profession
|Performer, singer, musician
Francisco José Hernández Mandujano, known as Chico Che, was a charismatic singer and songwriter. His energetic stage presence and contributions to groups like Los Temerarios left a lasting impression on Mexican music.
15. Lola Beltrán
|Full name
|María Lucila "Lola" Beltrán Ruiz
|Nickname
|Lola Beltrán
|Date of birth
|7 March 1932
|Died
|24 March 1996
|Place of birth
|El Rosario, Sinaloa, Mexico
|Profession
|Television presenter, singer, actress
María Lucila Beltrán Ruiz, an acclaimed ranchera singer, performed for world leaders and starred in films and TV. Her contribution to preserving Mexican music is evident in her illustrious career.
16. Ritchie Valens
|Full name
|Richard Steven Valenzuela
|Nickname
|Ritchie Valens
|Date of birth
|13 May 1941
|Died
|3 February 1959
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, U.S.
|Profession
|Singer, guitarist, songwriter
Ritchie Valens, born in America to Mexican parents, began thrilling his audience with a guitar at age 13. Renowned for iconic hits like La Bamba, inspired by a Mexican folk song, Valens tragically died in the same plane crash that claimed Buddy Holly and J.P. Richardson.
Who is the most famous Mexican singer?
The following singers have made an indelible mark in the entertainment world. Their singing prowess and blend of creativity have caught many fans' attention:
17. Alejandro Fernández
|Full name
|Alejandro Fernández Abarca
|Nickname
|El Potrillo ("The Colt")
|Date of birth
|24 April 1971
|Age
|52 years old (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
|Profession
|Musician, songwriter
Known as El Potrillo, Alejandro Fernández initially focused on mariachi and charro genres before venturing into pop music. His two Latin Grammy Awards and Hollywood Walk of Fame star highlight his versatile career.
18. Paulina Rubio
|Full name
|Paulina Susana Rubio Dosamantes
|Nickname
|The Queen of Latin Pop, The Golden Girl
|Date of birth
|17 June 1971
|Age
|52 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Profession
|Singer, model, actress, businesswoman, television personality, songwriter
The Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio, has diversified her sound from traditional pop to electro and dance. With chart-topping success and recognition as one of the Greatest Latin Artists of All Time, she continues to shape the Latin music scene.
19. Natalia Lafourcade
|Full name
|María Natalia Lafourcade Silva
|Date of birth
|26 February 1984
|Age
|39 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Profession
|Songwriter, singer, record producer, musician
A successful Latin American singer, Natalia Lafourcade's diverse music earned her 14 Latin Grammy Awards. Her unique blend of pop, rock, and Latin rhythms showcases her impact on the music industry.
20. Marco Antonio Solís
|Full name
|Marco Antonio Solís Sosa
|Nickname
|El Buki Mayor
|Date of birth
|29 December 1959
|Age
|64 years old (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|Ario de Rosales, Michoacán, Mexico
|Profession
|Businessman, record producer, composer, singer, musician
Who is the best singer in Mexico right now? El Buki is one of the best in the industry. Formerly of Los Bukis, Marco Antonio Solís achieved solo success with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and five Latin Grammy Awards. His influence extends from Norteno music to romantic compositions.
21. Alaska
|Full name
|María Olvido Gara Jova
|Nickname
|The Mexican Acid Queen
|Date of birth
|13 June 1963
|Age
|60 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Profession
|Television presenter, businesswoman, author, singer, record producer, actress, songwriter
María Olvido Gara Jova, known as Alaska, is a pop icon in Spain. Inspired by the punk movement, she contributed to successful bands and remains influential in Latin America and Spain.
22. Gloria Trevi
|Full name
|Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz
|Nickname
|The Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop
|Date of birth
|15 February 1968
|Age
|55 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
|Profession
|Songwriter, singer, actress
23. Fey
|Full name
|María Fernanda Blázquez Gil
|Nickname
|Fey
|Date of birth
|21 July 1973
|Age
|50 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Profession
|Model, singer, songwriter
Fey, born María Fernanda Blázquez Gil, symbolises romance and desire in Latin pop. Her debut album produced hits like Media Naranja, showcasing her upbeat and danceable style.
24. Diana Reyes
|Full name
|Diana Polanco Reyes
|Nickname
|La Reina del Pasito Duranguense
|Date of birth
|18 November 1979
|Age
|44 years old (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico
|Profession
|Singer
Specialising in regional Mexican music, Diana Reyes achieved gold certification for three albums. Her contributions to banda, country en español, and mariachi reflect her versatility.
25. Samo
|Full name
|Samuel Parra Cruz
|Nickname
|Samo
|Date of birth
|2 December 1975
|Age
|48 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Veracruz, Mexico
|Profession
|Songwriter, singer
Who is the best male Mexican singer? Samuel Parra Cruz, a pop singer from the band Camila, is renowned for his musical dexterity, earning him three Latin Grammy Awards. His solo career showcases his vocal prowess and contributions to Latin music.
26. Rick Trevino
|Full name
|Ricardo Treviño Jr
|Nickname
|Rick Trevino
|Date of birth
|16 May 1971
|Age
|52 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Austin, Texas, United States of America
|Profession
|Songwriter, singer
Rick Trevino, a country music artist of Mexican heritage, succeeded in Spanish and English. His bilingual approach and chart-topping singles demonstrate his crossover appeal.
27. Alfonso Herrera
|Full name
|Alfonso Herrera Rodríguez
|Nickname
|Poncho
|Date of birth
|28 August 1983
|Age
|40 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Profession
|Singer, producer, actor
Known for acting and as a member of RBD, Alfonso Herrera's group sold over 15 million records worldwide. His impact extends from TV to music, earning a Latin Grammy Award nomination.
What Mexican singer was killed by the cartel?
Rosalino "Chalino" Sánchez Félix was a Mexican singer-songwriter allegedly killed by the Mexican cartel. He became a victim because of his narcocorridos music.
The list of famous Mexican singers is inexhaustible, and depending on the respondent, you are bound to realise the degree of fame each of them enjoys. A feature common to most is their sense of pride about being Mexican.
