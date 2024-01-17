Global site navigation

27 famous Mexican singers and artists you need to hear about
by  Favour Adeaga

Many famous Mexican singers have put their country on the global map with various genres of music. Some of them have been in the business as far back as the 1930s, while a crop of fresh bloods took up the gauntlet and made the idols proud.

Famous Mexican singers
Famous Mexican singers and artists. Photo: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media, John Parra, Patricia J. Garcinuno/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

A couple of these Mexican music artists were born and raised in America, while a few migrated there. They have mostly stayed true to their musical heritage. From the Norteño to the Ranchera genre, these sounds are now enjoyed globally, with the singers collecting awards in the process.

Who are some famous Mexican singers?

From Vicente Fernandez to Tekashi69, the famous Mexican singers who have taken to the stage and wowed their audiences with thrilling musical compositions are leaving a sweet cultural taste in the mouth of the unborn generation. Below are some of these singers of Mexican origin, in no particular order, but who have left an indelible mark on their country and heritage.

1. Luis Miguel

famous Mexican singers
Luis Miguel at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo
Source: Getty Images
Full nameLuis Miguel Gallego Basteri
NicknameThe Sun of Mexico
Date of birth19 April 1970
Age53 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthSan Juan, Puerto Rico
ProfessionRecord producer, singer

Luis Miguel, known as The Sun of Mexico, is a diverse artist with over 60 million worldwide record sales. His impact on bolero and mainstream Latin music secured him the number-two position on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Latin Artists chart.

2. Lila Downs

who are some famous mexican singers
Singer Lila Downs at Auditorio Nacional Lobby in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media
Source: Getty Images
Full nameAna Lila Downs Sánchez
NicknameLila Downs
Date of birth9 September 1968
Age55 years old as of 2023
Place of birthTlaxiaco, Oaxaca, Mexico
ProfessionSinger, performer

Lila Downs blends indigenous Mexican elements into her music, earning one Grammy and three Latin Grammy Awards. Beyond music, she advocates preserving traditional Mexican cultures and Latin American indigenous populations.

3. Thalía

Full nameAriadna Thalía Sodi Miranda
NicknameLady T
Date of birth26 August 1971
Age52 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthMexico City, Mexico
ProfessionSinger, businesswoman, actor

Thalía, the Queen of Latin Pop, boasts hits like Desde Esa Noche and Por Lo Que Reste De Vida. A versatile artist, she is a music sensation and a successful actress, earning the title of the Queen of Telenovelas.

4. 6IX9INE

famous Mexican singers
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra
Source: Getty Images
Full nameDaniel Hernandez
Nickname6IX9INE, Tekashi69
Date of birth8 May 1996
Age27 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthNew York City, United States of America
ProfessionRapper, songwriter

Daniel Hernandez, also known as 6ix9ine, is an American rapper of Mexican descent. Who is the most famous Mexican singer in 2023? Takashi fits this title. Known for controversial lyrics and colourful appearances, he gained fame with hits like Gooba and Trollz, but legal issues and feuds mark his career equally.

Famous Mexican singers that died

Although dead, several Mexican singers' memories linger in the minds of their fans. Here are some of them whose works still speak volumes:

5. Vicente Fernández

popular mexican singers
Vicente Fernández at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images
Full nameVicente Fernández Gómez
NicknameChente, El Charro de Huentitán, El Ídolo de México, El Rey de la Música Ranchera
Date of birth17 February 1940
Died12 December 2021
Place of birthGuadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
ProfessionSinger, film producer, actor

The Idol of Mexico, Vicente Fernández, known as Chente, is a cultural icon with over 100 albums. Vicente was not called The Idol for nothing. His ranchera classics made him the Mexican Sinatra, earning four Grammy Awards and an Ollywood Walk of Fame star.

6. Pedro Infante

Full namePedro Infante Cruz
NicknameIdolo de Guamúchil
Date of birth18 November 1917
Died15 April 1957
Place of birthMazatlán, Sinaloa, México
ProfessionActor, singer

Pedro is one of the most famous Mexican singers who died. But then, he became known as the father of modern ranchero music. His Bésame Mucho song introduced Latin music to America. His success in music and film ended tragically in a plane crash, leaving a lasting impact on Mexican culture.

7. Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

famous mexican singers that died
Singer Selena (Quintanilla) at Radio City Music Hall. Photo: Larry Busacca
Source: Getty Images
Full nameSelena Quintanilla-Pérez
NicknameQueen of Tejano Music
Date of birth16 April 1971
Died31 March 1995
Place of birthCorpus Christi, Texas, U.S.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is one of the famous 90s Mexican singers. An American Tejano singer, she became a Mexican-American icon, and her influence on Latin music, especially with hits like Como La Flor, earned her the title of the third Greatest Latino Artist of All Time by Billboard.

8. Juan Gabriel

Full nameAlberto Aguilera Valadez
NicknameJuanga
Date of birth7 January 1950
Died28 August 2016
Place of birthParácuaro, Michoacan, Mexico
ProfessionActor, songwriter, musician

Juan Gabriel, best known as Juanga, is a pop icon with 60 million record sales. His dazzling performances and 31 charted songs reflect his influence, earning him a place in the International Latin Music Hall of Fame.

9. José Alfredo Jiménez

Full nameJosé Alfredo Jiménez Sandoval
NicknameEl Rey
Date of birth19 January 1926
Died23 November 1973
ProfessionSongwriter, musician

A ranchera legend, José Alfredo Jiménez, composed over 1,000 songs and shaped modern Mexican music. Despite a cut-short career, his impact endures, with a posthumous Latin Grammy Award in 2018.

10. Jorge Negrete

who are some famous mexican singers?
Jorge Rafael Negrete at Jorge Negrete Theater. Photo: Omar Rivas/Clasos.com/LatinContent
Source: Getty Images
Full nameJorge Alberto Negrete Moreno
NicknameEl Charro Cantor
Date of birth30 November 1911
Died5 December 1953
Place of birthGuanajuato City, Mexico
ProfessionActor, singer

Jorge Negrete, known for operatic songs, transitioned to become a beloved actor in Mexican cinema. His founding role in the Mexican Actors Association showcases his dedication to the industry's success.

11. José José

Full nameJosé Rómulo Sosa Ortiz
NicknameJosé José
Date of birth17 February 1948
Died28 September, 2019
Place of birthMexico City, Mexico
ProfessionActor, singer

José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, an influential singer and actor, achieved international acclaim with the 1983 album Secretos, which sold over 25 million copies. His style and performances influenced many Latin artists.

12. Mimi Fariña

famous mexican singers that died
Late American singer-songwriter and activist Mimi Farina at Newport Folk Festival. Photo: John Byrne Cooke Estate
Source: Getty Images
Full nameMargarita Mimi Baez Fariña
NicknameMimi Fariña
Date of birth30 April 1945
Died18 July 2001
Place of birthPalo Alto, California, U.S.
ProfessionActivist, musician, songwriter

Mimi Fariña, a folksy singer-songwriter, collaborated with her husband, Richard Fariña. Her albums, such as Celebrations for a Grey Day and Reflections in a Crystal Wind, reflect her dedication to self-reflection and caring for others.

13. Javier Solís

Full nameGabriel Siria Levario
NicknameJavier Solis
Date of birth4 September 1931
Died19 April 1966
Place of birthMexico City, Mexico
ProfessionActor, singer

The Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop, Gloria Trevi, is a multifaceted artist with chart-topping hits. Her success spans music, acting, songwriting, and business ventures.

14. Chico Che

Full nameFrancisco José Hernández Mandujano
NicknameChico Che
Date of birth7 December 1945
Died29 March 1989
Place of birthVillahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico
ProfessionPerformer, singer, musician

Francisco José Hernández Mandujano, known as Chico Che, was a charismatic singer and songwriter. His energetic stage presence and contributions to groups like Los Temerarios left a lasting impression on Mexican music.

15. Lola Beltrán

Full nameMaría Lucila "Lola" Beltrán Ruiz
NicknameLola Beltrán
Date of birth7 March 1932
Died24 March 1996
Place of birthEl Rosario, Sinaloa, Mexico
ProfessionTelevision presenter, singer, actress

María Lucila Beltrán Ruiz, an acclaimed ranchera singer, performed for world leaders and starred in films and TV. Her contribution to preserving Mexican music is evident in her illustrious career.

16. Ritchie Valens

Full nameRichard Steven Valenzuela
NicknameRitchie Valens
Date of birth13 May 1941
Died3 February 1959
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, U.S.
ProfessionSinger, guitarist, songwriter

Ritchie Valens, born in America to Mexican parents, began thrilling his audience with a guitar at age 13. Renowned for iconic hits like La Bamba, inspired by a Mexican folk song, Valens tragically died in the same plane crash that claimed Buddy Holly and J.P. Richardson.

Who is the most famous Mexican singer?

The following singers have made an indelible mark in the entertainment world. Their singing prowess and blend of creativity have caught many fans' attention:

17. Alejandro Fernández

Who is the most famous Mexican singer?
Singer Alejandro Fernande at Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media
Source: Getty Images
Full name Alejandro Fernández Abarca
Nickname El Potrillo ("The Colt")
Date of birth24 April 1971
Age52 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthGuadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
ProfessionMusician, songwriter

Known as El Potrillo, Alejandro Fernández initially focused on mariachi and charro genres before venturing into pop music. His two Latin Grammy Awards and Hollywood Walk of Fame star highlight his versatile career.

18. Paulina Rubio

Full namePaulina Susana Rubio Dosamantes
NicknameThe Queen of Latin Pop, The Golden Girl
Date of birth17 June 1971
Age52 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthMexico City, Mexico
ProfessionSinger, model, actress, businesswoman, television personality, songwriter

The Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio, has diversified her sound from traditional pop to electro and dance. With chart-topping success and recognition as one of the Greatest Latin Artists of All Time, she continues to shape the Latin music scene.

19. Natalia Lafourcade

famous Mexican singers
Natalia Lafourcade posed with the award for Best Singer-songwriter Album Award in Seville, Spain. Photo: Patricia J. Garcinuno/WireImage
Source: Getty Images
Full nameMaría Natalia Lafourcade Silva
Date of birth26 February 1984
Age39 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthMexico City, Mexico
ProfessionSongwriter, singer, record producer, musician

A successful Latin American singer, Natalia Lafourcade's diverse music earned her 14 Latin Grammy Awards. Her unique blend of pop, rock, and Latin rhythms showcases her impact on the music industry.

20. Marco Antonio Solís

Full nameMarco Antonio Solís Sosa
Nickname El Buki Mayor
Date of birth29 December 1959
Age64 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthArio de Rosales, Michoacán, Mexico
ProfessionBusinessman, record producer, composer, singer, musician

Who is the best singer in Mexico right now? El Buki is one of the best in the industry. Formerly of Los Bukis, Marco Antonio Solís achieved solo success with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and five Latin Grammy Awards. His influence extends from Norteno music to romantic compositions.

21. Alaska

Full nameMaría Olvido Gara Jova
NicknameThe Mexican Acid Queen
Date of birth13 June 1963
Age60 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthMexico City, Mexico
ProfessionTelevision presenter, businesswoman, author, singer, record producer, actress, songwriter

María Olvido Gara Jova, known as Alaska, is a pop icon in Spain. Inspired by the punk movement, she contributed to successful bands and remains influential in Latin America and Spain.

22. Gloria Trevi

Who is the best singer in Mexico right now?
Singer Gloria Trevi at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson
Source: Getty Images
Full nameGloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz
NicknameThe Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop
Date of birth15 February 1968
Age55 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthMonterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
ProfessionSongwriter, singer, actress

Known for bolero and ranchera genres, Javier Solís mixed ranchero elements into his boleros, earning international recognition. His wide-ranging repertoire included ballads, corridos, waltzes, tangos, and danzónes.

23. Fey

Full nameMaría Fernanda Blázquez Gil
NicknameFey
Date of birth21 July 1973
Age50 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthMexico City, Mexico
ProfessionModel, singer, songwriter

Fey, born María Fernanda Blázquez Gil, symbolises romance and desire in Latin pop. Her debut album produced hits like Media Naranja, showcasing her upbeat and danceable style.

24. Diana Reyes

Full nameDiana Polanco Reyes
NicknameLa Reina del Pasito Duranguense
Date of birth18 November 1979
Age44 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthLa Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico
ProfessionSinger

Specialising in regional Mexican music, Diana Reyes achieved gold certification for three albums. Her contributions to banda, country en español, and mariachi reflect her versatility.

25. Samo

Full nameSamuel Parra Cruz
NicknameSamo
Date of birth2 December 1975
Age48 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthVeracruz, Mexico
ProfessionSongwriter, singer

Who is the best male Mexican singer? Samuel Parra Cruz, a pop singer from the band Camila, is renowned for his musical dexterity, earning him three Latin Grammy Awards. His solo career showcases his vocal prowess and contributions to Latin music.

26. Rick Trevino

Who is the best singer in Mexico right now?
Guitarist Rick Trevino of Los Super Seven at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. Photo: Sasha Haagensen
Source: Getty Images
Full nameRicardo Treviño Jr
NicknameRick Trevino
Date of birth16 May 1971
Age52 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States of America
ProfessionSongwriter, singer

Rick Trevino, a country music artist of Mexican heritage, succeeded in Spanish and English. His bilingual approach and chart-topping singles demonstrate his crossover appeal.

27. Alfonso Herrera

Full nameAlfonso Herrera Rodríguez
NicknamePoncho
Date of birth28 August 1983
Age40 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthMexico City, Mexico
ProfessionSinger, producer, actor

Known for acting and as a member of RBD, Alfonso Herrera's group sold over 15 million records worldwide. His impact extends from TV to music, earning a Latin Grammy Award nomination.

What Mexican singer was killed by the cartel?

Rosalino "Chalino" Sánchez Félix was a Mexican singer-songwriter allegedly killed by the Mexican cartel. He became a victim because of his narcocorridos music.

The list of famous Mexican singers is inexhaustible, and depending on the respondent, you are bound to realise the degree of fame each of them enjoys. A feature common to most is their sense of pride about being Mexican.

