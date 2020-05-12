Top 10 highest-paid PSL coaches in South Africa in 2023: a detailed list

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is a South African football league. It iAs also called the DStv Premiership for sponsorship purposes. The top highest-paid PSL coaches earn a lot of money. Discover the highest-paid coach in PSL, salary, team, and insightful information about the ten best soccer coaches in SA right now.

The highest-paid PSL coaches in South Africa. Photo: @coach_rulani, @BafanaBafanaSA, @Psllogtable, @SoccerLaduma, @southafricansports (modified by author)

Coaches and managers affect the performance of the team. Players succeed more on the pitch if the coach sets an ideal environment for them to achieve their full potential. The best-paid coaches in the PSL bring out the best in South African football players. They create an excellent relationship with players to help them improve their skills and performance.

Who is the highest-paid coach in PSL in 2023?

Most renowned coaches have worked in the South African soccer industry for decades. Because of this, you find that some coaches have served multiple top teams in the league. The list below shows all the ten highest-paid PSL coaches and their annual salaries in descending order:

10. Dan Malesela (R2.64 million annually)

Dan Malesela in purple and blue attire. Photo: @sadailysun (modified by author)

Full name: Dan Malesela

Dan Malesela Current team: Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants Coaching license: Licensed trainer

Licensed trainer Date of birth: 27th June 1965

27th June 1965 Age: 58 years (as of 2023)

58 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: South Africa

Dan Malesela's salary at the TS Galaxy was around R220,000 monthly (R2.64 million annually) in 2018. He trained Chippa United before joining the Marumo Gallants. Coach Malesela left for Royal AM in July 2022 and then returned to Marumo in September 2022. On top of that, he coached the Sundowns, Chippa United, United FC, and the All-Stars between 2012 and 2022.

9. Steve Barker (R4.8 million annually)

Steve Barker focusing on players on the field. Photo: @kickoffmagazine, @southafricansports (modified by author)

Full name: Steven Robert "Steve" Barker

Steven Robert "Steve" Barker Current team: Stellenbosch FC

Stellenbosch FC Coaching license: UEFA A License

UEFA A License Date of birth: 23rd December 1967

23rd December 1967 Age: 55 years (as of 2023)

55 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Maseru, Lesotho, South Africa

Stellenbosch FC pays Steve Barker R400,000 per month (R4.8 million annually). The South African soccer coach served AmaZulu FC, U. Pretoria, and the Black Aces before joining Stellenbosch FC in 2017. His contract will end on 30th June 2026.

8. Molefi Ntseki (R5.4 million annually)

Molefi Ntseki speaks into microphones. Photo: @BafanaBafanaSA, @Unplayable ZA (modified by author)

Full name: Molefi Ntseki

Molefi Ntseki Current team: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Coaching license: SAFA Pro Licence

SAFA Pro Licence Date of birth: 18th August 1969

18th August 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Botshabelo, South Africa

The Amakhosi new coach earns R450,000 monthly (R5.4 million annually). He succeeded Arthur Zwane, who Kaizer Chiefs demoted from head coach to assistant manager in July 2023.

Coach Molefi Ntseki was a manager of the national Under-17 team in 2019 and an academy manager of the Amakhosi in 2021. Under his leadership, the Glamour Boys won 17 out of 37 matches in all competitions.

7. Gavin Hunt (R5.76 million annually)

Gavin Hunt wearing back T-shirts. Photo: @coachghunt, @Psllogtable (modified by author)

Full name: Gavin John Hunt

Gavin John Hunt Current team: SuperSport United

SuperSport United Coaching license: UEFA A License

UEFA A License Date of birth: 11th July 1964

11th July 1964 Age: 59 years (as of 2023)

59 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

SuperSport United pays Gavin John R480,000 monthly (R5.76 million annually). The former South African football player retired after encountering an Achilles tendon injury and went right into coaching.

One of his biggest victories as a team manager was when SuperSport United won the PSL three consecutive times from the 2007/08 season to the 2009/10 season. Gavin Hunt was a team manager for Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Wits FC, Black Leopards, Moroka Swallows, Hellenic FC, and Chippa United in the past.

6. Steve Komphela (R6 million – R7.2 million annually)

Steve Komphela wearing a green jumper and a navy blue shirt. Photo: @komphelasteve (modified by author)

Full name: Steven Mbuyi Komphela

Steven Mbuyi Komphela Current team: Moroka Swallows FC

Moroka Swallows FC Coaching license: Licensed trainer

Licensed trainer Date of birth: 1st July 1967

1st July 1967 Age: 56 years (as of 2023)

56 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kroonstad, South Africa

The former Sundowns' coach is now the Swallows FC's head coach. Komphela played for Bafana Bafana before becoming a coach at the Manning Rangers FC in 2002. His excellent performance has seen him manage the Dynamos FC, Kaizer Chiefs, the Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic, and more teams in South Africa.

Coach Steve Komphela's salary is high because he has vast experience. He used to earn R500,000 – R600,000 per month (R6 million – R7.2 million annually) at the Sundowns. One of the best times Steve Komphela had in his career was helping the Bloemfontein Celtic win the first six consecutive league games in the 2018–2019 Premier Soccer League.

5. Eric Tinkler (R7.8 million annually)

Eric Tinkler wearing red and grey T-shirts. Photo: @SoccerLaduma (modified by author)

Full name: Eric Tinkler

Eric Tinkler Current team: Cape Town City FC

Cape Town City FC Coaching license: UEFA Pro License

UEFA Pro License Date of birth: 30th July 1970

30th July 1970 Age: 53 years (as of 2023)

53 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Roodepoort, South Africa

The Cape Town City FC manager takes home R650,000 monthly (R7.8 million annually). Eric Tinkler previously managed Maritzburg United, Chippa United, Orlando Pirates, and SuperSport United. His coaching career began in 2012 at Wits University as an assistant manager.

4. José Riveiro (R7.8 million annually)

José Riveiro in a blue jacket and a black suit. Photo: @CoachJoseRiveiro (modified by author)

Full name: José Luis Riveiro

José Luis Riveiro Current team: Orlando Pirates FC

Orlando Pirates FC Coaching License: UEFA Pro License

UEFA Pro License Date of birth: 15th September 1975

15th September 1975 Age: 48 years (as of 2023)

48 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Vigo, Spain

José Riveiro is also among the highest-paid PSL coaches in South Africa, with a R650,000 monthly salary (R7.8 million annually). The Spanish soccer expert was a manager at Celta Vigo Yout and FC Inter Turku and an assistant manager at PK-35, FC Honka, and HJK Helsinki between 2014 and 2021.

3. John Maduka (R8.7 million annually)

John Maduka wearing a white and blue jacket. Photo: @diskifans, @MFLPMalawi (modified by author)

Full name: Steven Mbuyi Komphela

Steven Mbuyi Komphela Current team: Royal AM FC

Royal AM FC Coaching license: UEFA A License

UEFA A License Date of birth: 27th September 1970

27th September 1970 Age: 53 years (as of 2023)

53 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Malawi

The Malawian soccer coach used to play for Bloemfontein Celtic until his retirement in 2009. He became the Royal AM FC's head coach in 2023, and the club pays him R725,000 per month (R8.7 million annually). John Maduka has also coached Maritzburg United in 2022.

2. Manqoba Mngqithi (R9 million annually)

Manqoba Mngqithi speaks to the press. Photo: @GlobalFootballReports, @SoccerLaduma (modified by author)

Full name: Manqoba Brilliant Ferrimant Mngqithi

Manqoba Brilliant Ferrimant Mngqithi Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mamelodi Sundowns FC Coaching license: UEFA A License

UEFA A License Date of birth: 25th April 1971

25th April 1971 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Umzimkulu, South Africa

The South African coach makes R750,000 monthly (R9 million annually) as Mamelodi Sundowns' head of first-team football. He has served the club since 2014. Before the Sundowns, Manqoba Mngqithi coached the Golden Arrows, Chippa United, and the AmaZulu FC between 2007 and 2012. His contract with the Sundowns will end on 30 June 2024.

1. Rhulani Mokwena (R10.2 million annually)

Rhulani Mokwena wearing a blue jacket and suit. Photo: @coach_rulani (modified by author)

Full name: Rulani Mokwena

Rulani Mokwena Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mamelodi Sundowns FC Coaching license: Licensed trainer

Licensed trainer Date of birth: 8th January 1987

8th January 1987 Age: 36 years (as of 2023)

36 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Rhulani Mokwena comes from a family of soccer enthusiasts. He is the son of Julias Sono (a former Orlando Pirates player) and the nephew of Jomo Sono (a South African football club owner, coach, and former professional footballer).

The South African football coach has been at Mamelodi Sundowns since October 2022. Rhulani Mokwena was also a manager at Chippa United and an assistant manager at the Orlando Pirates. His R850,000 monthly salary at Sundowns (10.2 million annually) makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the PSL.

Who is the highest-paid coach in PSL in 2023?

Rhulani Mokwena of the Mamelodi Sundowns is the highest-paid coach in PSL in 2023. He earns R850,000 monthly (R10.2 million annually).

Who is the highest-paid coach in PSL in 2023 per month?

Rhulani Mokwena of the Mamelodi Sundowns is the highest-paid PSL coach per month, with an R850,000 monthly salary.

Who is the highest-paid coach in South African PSL?

The best-earning soccer coaches in South Africa work for the most successful clubs in the country. These caches are:

Dan Malesela (R2.64 million annually)

Steve Barker (R4.8 million annually)

Molefi Ntseki (R5.4 million annually)

Gavin Hunt (R5.76 million annually)

Steve Komphela (R6 million – R7.2 million annually)

Eric Tinkler (R7.8 million annually)

José Riveiro (R7.8 million annually)

John Maduka (R8.7 million annually)

Manqoba Mngqithi (R9 million annually)

Rhulani Mokwena (R10.2 million annually)

How much does the Orlando Pirates' coach earn per month?

Head coach José Luis Riveiro of the Orlando Pirates earns around R650,000 monthly (R7.8 million annually).

Who is the highest-paid player in South African PSL?

Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid PSL player in South Africa. The Amakhosi's midfielder earns R1.45 million monthly.

The highest-paid coach in PSL in South Africa has vast experience like the other coaches. Most of the best-paid coaches were professional players in South Africa before becoming coaches.

