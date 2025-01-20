Sean Strickland's net worth: How much does the UFC star really earn?

The UFC offers fighters lucrative opportunities to turn passion into profit. Sean Strickland's journey through major bouts and title victories has significantly boosted his earnings. But what is Sean Strickland's net worth, and how much money does he make from his career?

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sean Strickland is an American mixed martial artist who competes in the UFC's Middleweight division. A former UFC Middleweight Champion, he is currently ranked #1 in the division and is known for his outspoken persona inside and outside the Octagon. Here is everything about his net worth and career earnings.

Profile summary

Full name Sean Thomas Strickland Nickname Tarzan Gender Male Date of birth 27 February 1991 Age 33 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Anaheim, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 84 kg (185 lbs) Body measurements in inches 42-34-15 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend KJ Education Newberry Varsity Football team Profession Professional mixed martial artist Net worth $2.5-$5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

What is Sean Strickland's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, the UFC star's net worth is between $2.5 million and $5 million. He earned this primarily through his performances in the Octagon.

In a 2022 exclusive interview with UFC News, the fighter expressed his passion for the sport, stating:

It's a job, but it's a job that I love. It's the best job in the world, but with that, it's also the worst job because you could get knocked... I love fighting, and I love making money...

Facts about Sean Strickland. Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does Sean Strickland make his money?

The UFC fighter earns money primarily through his career from fight purses, bonuses, and sponsorships. Here is a closer look at how he built wealth through his performances.

UFC career

Sean Strickland's contract with the UFC has been his primary income source. After winning the title of King of the Cage Middleweight in 2012, he debuted in the UFC in 2014, facing top fighters like Alex Pereira at UFC 277 and Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night 216.

In 2023, Strickland earned victories over Imavov and Magomedov, securing two Performance of the Night bonuses. According to ESPN, he claimed the Middleweight title by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. His first title defence against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in January 2024 ended in a loss.

After defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in June 2024, Strickland's rematch with du Plessis is scheduled for UFC 312 in February 2025.

As a prominent figure in the UFC, the American fighter has secured several top-tier sponsorships and endorsements. With over 2.4 million followers, his Instagram showcases brands like Monster Energy, Full Violence, The Gun Store (Las Vegas), XILE, and Nitrocross.

Exploring Sean Strickland's career earnings

According to MMA Salaries and Marca, the former King of the Cage champion has career earnings totalling $3.4 million. His impressive record of 29 wins, six losses, and zero draws, along with an 11-2 TKO and 4-0 submission record, has earned him substantial purses.

How much does Sean Strickland make per fight?

Sean Strickland's salary is estimated to start at $500,000 per fight. This amount varies and can increase with performance bonuses, pay-per-view shares, and other contractual incentives.

Sean Strickland on stage during the UFC 302 press conference at Prudential Center in May 2024. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

How much did Sean Strickland make in UFC 293?

As Essentially Sports published, Sean Strickland's payouts totalled nearly $1.5 million following his UFC 293 title win. His base salary was $500,000, with a $150,000 bonus, $32,000 in sponsorship, and approximately $850,000 from pay-per-view earnings.

How much did Sean Strickland get paid for UFC 297?

Following his title loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297, the Middleweight champion received a payout of $1,392,000. This included a base salary of $1,200,000, with additional earnings from incentives, pay-per-view shares, and sponsorships.

How much did Sean Strickland make at 302?

According to GiveMeSport, Sean Strickland's purse totalled $1,221,000 for his victory at UFC 302 against Paulo Costa. This payout included a $600,000 base salary and a $600,000 win bonus.

What is the value of Sean Strickland's house?

The value of the American fighter's house is not publicly known. In a YouTube video shared by TheMAC Life in early 2023, Strickland humorously gave viewers a tour of his apartment, offering a lighthearted two-and-a-half-minute walkthrough.

What car does Sean Strickland drive?

A look at Sean Strickland's cars reveals that the MMA fighter owns a Nissan Frontier PRO 4x. He has a Tesla Model S, which he purchased for around $40,000, and a Hyundai Accent.

Apart from cars, Strickland is passionate about bikes. He owns a Harley-Davidson Low Rider S cruiser and a Yamaha Tenere 700.

Sean Strickland during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena in September 2023. Photo: Mark Evans

Source: Getty Images

FAQS

Although Sean Strickland is not the wealthiest UFC fighter, the former middleweight champion has built an impressive career that continues to gain attention. Below are some of the most common questions about him, along with the best answers.

How rich is Strickland? His net worth is between $2.5 million and $5 million.

His net worth is between $2.5 million and $5 million. Who is Sean Strickland's wife? Although he keeps his marital status private, he has mentioned being in a relationship with his girlfriend, KJ.

Although he keeps his marital status private, he has mentioned being in a relationship with his girlfriend, KJ. How old is Sean Strickland? The UFC fighter was born on 27 February 1991 and is 33 years of age as of January 2025.

The UFC fighter was born on 27 February 1991 and is 33 years of age as of January 2025. Who are Sean Strickland's parents? He has not shared specific details about his parents' identities.

A strong work ethic, passion, and determination for mixed martial arts have propelled Sean Strickland's net worth into what it is today. As a former UFC Middleweight Champion, he has been in the spotlight for his impressive career earnings, reflecting his success and dedication to the sport.

READ ALSO: Who is Sean Strickland's girlfriend? Everything about his love life

As published on Briefly.co.za, outside Sean Strickland's successful fighting career, his love life has piqued most fans' attention.

Strickland's girlfriend is known only as KJ because he has remained fairly tightlipped about his personal life. Discover other lesser-known facts about the former UFC Middleweight Champion's love life.

Source: Briefly News