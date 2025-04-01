Rhulani Mokwena leads the list with an impressive salary of R850,000 per month, reflecting his pivotal role in Mamelodi Sundowns' success

Coaches like Nasreddine Nabi (Kaizer Chiefs) and José Riveiro (Orlando Pirates) have brought international experience and innovative tactics, earning them significant paychecks

Veteran coaches such as Manqoba Mngqithi and Gavin Hunt remain among the highest-paid, thanks to their proven track records in South African football

The South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) is not just a competitive arena for football but also a platform where top-tier coaches are well-compensated for their expertise and strategic acumen.

In the 2023/2024 season, the coaches leading PSL teams are earning impressive salaries that reflect both their experience and the expectations placed on them.

Here's a look at the highest-paid coaches in the league.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Coaches in the PSL for 2023/2024 Season

Source: Instagram

1. Rhulani Mokwena - Mamelodi Sundowns

Salary: R850,000 per month

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Rhulani Mokwena, the mastermind behind Mamelodi Sundowns' continued success both domestically and internationally, tops the list of highest-paid PSL coaches.

His strategic approach, youthful energy, and recent achievements have placed him at the helm of one of Africa's most successful clubs, earning him a significant paycheck.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Coaches in the PSL for 2023/2024 Season

Source: Twitter

2. Nasreddine Nabi - Kaizer Chiefs

Salary: Over R700,000 per month Nasreddine Nabi’s move to Kaizer Chiefs came with high expectations. With his extensive coaching experience, particularly his successes in Tanzania, Nabi is now tasked with returning Chiefs to their former glory. His impressive salary reflects the club's ambition to dominate South African football once again.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Coaches in the PSL for 2023/2024 Season

Source: Twitter

3. Manqoba Mngqithi - Mamelodi Sundowns

Salary: R750,000 per month With over 15 years of experience, Manqoba Mngqithi has established himself as a seasoned coach.

His long-standing role at Mamelodi Sundowns, combined with his track record in South African football, ensures that he remains among the top earners in the league.

His success in competitions both local and international justifies his lucrative salary.

4. José Riveiro - Orlando Pirates

Salary: R650,000 per month José Riveiro, the Spanish coach at Orlando Pirates, has quickly made an impact in the PSL.

His innovative tactical approach has earned him respect, and his high salary reflects the significant investment the club has made in his expertise to secure a competitive edge.

5. Eric Tinkler - Cape Town City

Salary: R650,000 per month Eric Tinkler brings years of experience as both a player and coach. Leading Cape Town City to strong finishes in the PSL, his leadership and strategic thinking justify his salary, which is on par with some of the league's top earners.

6. John Maduka - Royal AM FC

Salary: R610,000 per month From a player in Malawi to a top PSL coach, John Maduka has steadily climbed the ranks.

His successful tenure at Royal AM FC reflects his ability to lead and develop talent, earning him a well-deserved salary.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Coaches in the PSL for 2023/2024 Season

Source: Twitter

7. Steve Komphela - Mamelodi Sundowns

Salary: R600,000 per month Steve Komphela is a respected figure in South African football.

His extensive experience and significant role at Mamelodi Sundowns as a senior coach ensure that he is among the top earners, earning a substantial salary.

8. Brandon Truter - Sekhukhune United FC

Salary: R600,000 per month Brandon Truter’s tactical expertise has earned him recognition in the PSL.

His successful spell at Sekhukhune United FC has seen his reputation grow, reflected in his competitive salary.

9. Gavin Hunt - SuperSport United

Salary: R480,000 per month A veteran coach with multiple PSL titles under his belt, Gavin Hunt’s experience and sustained success make him one of the highest earners in the league.

His ability to maintain consistent performances for SuperSport United is highly valued.

10. Steve Barker - Stellenbosch FC

Salary: R400,000 per month Steve Barker has brought stability and improvement to Stellenbosch FC, elevating the team’s performance.

His strategic management of the club is well-rewarded, placing him among the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the PSL.

Dino Ndlovu's R20 Million Luxury Car Collection

Briefly News previously reported that Dino Ndlovu, a prominent South African striker, boasts an impressive luxury car collection valued at around R20 million.

Source: Briefly News