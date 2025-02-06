What is GloRilla's net worth? Insights into her earnings and career

GloRilla’s net worth in 2025 secures her place on several millionaire lists. The Memphis native started releasing songs in 2019 but gained recognition in 2022 with her hit singles, F.N.F (Let’s Go), Tomorrow 2, and Blessed.

GloRilla during the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum on November 29, 2024, in Memphis (L). Photo: Justin Ford/Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

GloRilla struggled with money management before getting help from Yo Gotti.

She was crowned Billboard’s hottest female rapper of 2024.

The rapper has several RIAA Platinum and Gold-certified songs.

Full name Gloria Hallelujah Woods Date of birth July 28, 1999 Age 25 years old as of 2025 Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) Relationship status Single (as of 2025) Parents Edwin Woods Siblings Nine Education Melrose High School Profession Rapper, songwriter Genres Trap, Southern hip-hop, Memphis rap, crunk Record label Interscope Records, Collective Music Group (2022 to date) Social media YouTube Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook Website glorillaofficial.com

GloRilla's net worth is not slowing down

Gloria Hallelujah Woods aka rapper GloRilla thinks that Google is way off for suggesting she is worth $2 million. While talking to Speedy Morman in October 2024, she asked how net worth is calculated and jokingly added:

I need a pencil and paper for that, huh? I got to get to doing some algebra, don't it.

Glo started making money when she first blew up but was not financially responsible. She admitted during her appearance on The Shop podcast in June 2024 that she would spend as much as she was making. Rapper and music executive Yo Gotti helped her get an accountant.

Top 5 facts about rapper GloRilla. Photo: @glorillapimp on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

GloRilla’s rise in the music industry

The Memphis-born artist started rapping in her teens and gained recognition in 2022 when her song F.N.F (Let’s Go) went viral. She then signed with Yo Gotti’s record label, Collective Music Group.

Her collaboration with Cardi B on the remix of Tomorrow propelled her to mainstream success. The track earned GloRilla her first top-ten entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

GloRilla’s rise to hip-hop royalty has been quick but not smooth. She shared in her October 2024 interview with AP News that she almost listened to critics who thought her career would flop after her breakout in 2022.

They started downing me. It was kind of getting to me – Anytime I would put out a song, they weren’t really feeling it – I lost a little confidence. But I knew I could get it back. That’s why I didn’t give up...I took it as motivation.

The rapper made 2024 one of her best years yet with the release of her mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang and her debut studio album Glorious. She has since received co-signs from legendary artists like Beyoncé and Rihanna.

GloRilla continues to cement her place in hip-hop with successful collaborations with renowned artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Kirk Franklin, Latto, Ciara, and T-Pain. She kicks off her Glorious Tour in March 2025.

GloRilla at the 3rd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

How many records has GloRilla sold?

GloRilla's album sales make her one of the best-selling rappers today. She has several projects with over 500,000 units sold.

Her first studio album, Glorious (2024), debuted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales and at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, with around 69,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week. The album had sold over 500,000 units towards the end of 2024.

The rapper’s hit song, Yeah Glo!, became 2x Platinum after selling over 2 million units. Tomorrow 2 (2023) with Cardi B and F.N.F (Let’s Go) have also reached RIAA Platinum status. Glo’s Gold-certified tracks include Whatchu Kno Bout Me (2024) ft Sexxy Red and Blessed (2023) ft Yo Gotti.

GloRilla appears on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on October 11, 2024, in Burbank, California. Photo: Chris Haston

Source: Getty Images

GloRilla's has lucrative brand deals

The Tomorrow 2 hitmaker has worked with several notable brands. In March 2023, she was announced as the face of Tommy Jeans for their collaboration with luxury streetwear brand Aries. The campaign featured 90s-inspired collections, including iconic styles of the late Aaliyah.

GloRilla is a property owner

In December 2024, GloRilla bought her first commercial property in her hometown of Memphis. The I Luv Her rapper announced the purchase on Instagram but did not reveal what commercial venture she plans to launch on the piece of land.

GloRilla in Memphis, Tennessee, after purchasing land in December 2024. Photo: @glorillapimp (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How much does GloRilla pay her assistant?

In December 2022, Glo came under fire for posting on Facebook that she was looking for a personal assistant, who would be making $550 per week (around $28,600 per year). She listed several responsibilities, including managing her schedule, handling travel arrangements, and running errands.

GloRilla’s salary suggestion made the internet come after her for providing a long list of responsibilities with such little pay. The Memphis native defended herself, saying,

Your flight is being paid for – Half the (stuff) on that list you don’t gotta do for real. It’s just if it comes down to it, you might have to do it – It’s literally the easiest (job) in the world. You really don’t gotta do (stuff) but be with me every day.

GloRilla at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

GloRilla's alleged shady business deals

Several Memphis-based business owners came out in December 2022 to accuse GloRilla and her team of allegedly scamming them. According to Fox13, her team received $1,200 from Kimberly Renfroe for GloRilla to promote her hair and body care products, but she never got a response.

Choreographer Trinica Goods also said that she was not paid $1,500 as agreed after giving the rapper a five-hour dance lesson. GloRilla released a statement to Fox13 saying that scammers were impersonating her team.

In May 2024, Atlanta businessman Aristotle claimed during an appearance on The Morning Hustle radio show that GloRilla ran off with his 6-figure investment without completing their contractual agreement.

Aristotle allegedly paid her $150,000 and expected to make over $400,000. He sued her in 2023, but the rapper has not publicly commented on the accusation.

GloRilla attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

GloRilla’s net worth continues to grow with her soaring popularity. Her rise from humble beginnings in Memphis to releasing chart-topping hits is inspirational even as she evolves as an artist.

