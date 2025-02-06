Meet Bright Vachirawit: the untold story of Thailand’s shining star

Bright Vachirawit is one of Thailand’s leading actors, with roles in major projects like 2gether: The Series and F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers. He is an all-around entertainer with several chart-topping hits and lucrative Thai businesses.

Bright attends The 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024, in NYC (L). Photo: Dia Dipasupil on Getty Images/@bbrightvc on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Bright is the first male artist from Thailand to attend the Met Gala.

The actor was featured on Forbes’ 2024 list for 30 Under 30 Asia – Entertainment & Sports.

He is a growing fashion mogul with an apparel line and collaborations with luxury brands like Burberry and Louis Vuitton.

Bright Vachirawit's profile summary

Full name Vachirawit ‘Bright’ Chivaaree Age 27 years old as of February 2025 Date of birth December 27, 1997 Place of birth Nakhon Pathom, Thailand Nationality Thai Ethnicity Mixed Thai, Chinese, and American Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Weight Approx. 78 kg (161 pounds) Blood type AB Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Pornnappan ‘Nene’ Pornpenpipat (2024 to date) Education Bangkok University (BBA in Marketing) Thammasat University (TEPE – Dropped out) Profession Actor, singer, model, television host, entrepreneur Music genre Thai pop, R&B Years active 2013 to date Agent Cloud Entertainment (2023 to date), GMMTV (2018-2023) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How many languages can Bright Vachirawit speak?

Bright is fluent in Thai and knows basic English. He is taking Mandarin classes and plans to learn Korean because he likes listening to K-pop artists.

The Thai star debuted his English-language single Lost & Found in August 2022. He told 1883 Magazine at the time that singing in another language was part of his growth as a musician.

I think the most obvious thing for my improvement in music work is probably the language because I have never released a single in all English before – this is the first song. There is some difficulty in that, and it takes a bit more time than other songs, but I am satisfied with what came out.

Top 5 facts about Thai actor and singer Bright Vachirawit. Photo: @bbrightvc on Instagram (modified by author)

Bright Vachirawit's early life and family

Vachirawit was born on December 27, 1997, in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. He was raised in Bangkok as the only child of a Thai-American father and a Thai-Chinese mother.

His family owned a music school when he was growing up. Bright's early exposure to music made him interested in the industry, and he learnt to play multiple musical instruments, including the keyboard, bass, guitar, and drums.

Who is Bright in a relationship with?

Bright Vachirawit is reportedly not single. The 'Congrats My Ex!' star confirmed in April 2024 that actress-singer Pornnappan 'Nene' Pornpenpipat was his girlfriend. Bright Vachirawit and Nene released statements on their social media accounts when fans started speculating about their relationship after being spotted holding hands in Japan.

Bright previously dated Thai model Weeraya Sukaram. They dated from 2017 to around 2021 when he was a student at Bangkok University.

Bright Vachirawit and his girlfriend Thai actress-singer Nene. Photo: @nenevader/@bbrightvc (modified by author)

Bright Vachirawit's education

Vachirawit wanted to be an astronaut or doctor when he was young. After graduating from Triam Udom Suksa School, he got a scholarship to join the Thammasat English Program of Engineering at Thammasat University’s Faculty of Engineering.

Bright left TU to pursue his acting career and later enrolled at Bangkok University. He graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Vachirawit 'Bright' Chivaaree attends a photocall for the 'Burberry Seongsu Rose' pop-up store opening on October 06, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Bright Vachirawit's entertainment career is not slowing down

The Thai superstar has been in show business since he was around 16 years old. Vachirawit started as a television host in 2013 on a variety show called Strawberry Krubcake.

In 2018, GMMTV signed Bright to launch his acting career. He landed several supporting roles before being made the host of Toe Laew in 2020.

He got his acting breakthrough in 2020 when he portrayed Sarawat in 2gether: The Series, which became one of the most viewed series on Line TV Thailand. In 2021, he landed the role of Thyme on Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, a Thai adaptation of the popular Japanese manga Hana Yori Dango.

Bright portrayed Tim on 'Congrats My Ex!' (2023) and Bo on Love You to Debt (2024). The actor is also focusing on his music career with chart-topping releases. He told Harper’s Bazaar Singapore in August 2022 that making music was his best thing to do.

Honestly, I feel more comfortable with making music because there's no pressure or high hopes. My music—I just do it to please myself. As for acting, there's more pressure. I love them both and have no plans to stop doing either.

Bright performs on stage during Summer Sonic Bangkok at Impact Challenger Hall on August 24, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Matt Jelonek

Bright Vachirawit is a savvy businessman

Vachirawit established a clothing line called Astro Stuffs in 2021. The brand creates trendy streetwear from recycled and sustainable materials. They sell various products including graphic tees, cargo pants, and bomber jackets.

In September 2023, the actor partnered with Universal Music Thailand to establish a production company called Cloud9 Entertainment after announcing his exit from GMMTV. He told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2024 that his aim was to take creative control of his work while helping fellow Thai artists.

I just wanted to have my team of people who share the same culture, way of work and direction. But then I realized that these people can handle more than just me — Thai artists are growing more prominent on the international scene. With the global attention we are receiving, I thought it would be nice if we could support not just me but other artists too.

Bright Vachirawit's endorsements

The Thai actor started working with Burberry in 2022, becoming the British luxury brand’s first South Asia Pacific ambassador. Vachirawits stands 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) tall and his height renders him ideally suited for fashion brands. He has endorsed brands like Calvin Klein, Adidas Thailand, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci.

What happened to Bright Vachirawit?

In May 2024, Bright became the first Thai star to attend the Met Gala in New York. He wore a custom-made Burberry ensemble designed by Daniel Lee.

Bright attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week 2023 at Highbury Fields on September 18, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher

Bright Vachirawit is a household name in Thailand with a growing global influence. His rise has been steady and inspiring to those who look up to him.

