Jay-Z and Aaliyah: What really happened between the two stars?

Although two decades have passed since Aaliyah died, her relationship history continues to make headlines. The late singer has been linked to some of the industry’s big names. Over the years, rumours have swirled that Jay-Z and Aaliyah may have dated back in the day. Were the two friends ever romantically involved?

Nicknamed the Princess of R&B, Aaliyah was an American singer and actress who lost her life at the height of her career. Due to her achievements and charismatic personality, every girl wanted to be her, and all boys desired her. It is no wonder several men fought hard to win Aaliyah’s heart. But was Jay-Z one of her admirers? Discover fascinating details about the duo’s relationship.

Jay-Z and Aaliyah’s relationship

Even though various tabloids speculated that the pair dated, the Try Again hitmaker once confirmed the rumours as false.

Despite Jay-Z and Aaliyah’s 10-year age difference, they remained very good friends. After Aaliyah’s death, the rapper made a remix of her track Miss You, where he gave sentiments about her life, referencing her as, ‘’Our little angel''.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been together for so long that it is hard to envision him with anyone else. However, before the couple married, the rapper was once madly in love with another woman, Aaliyah.

During a 2019 interview with Page Six, American entrepreneur Damon Dash revealed how Jay-Z put up his A-game in pursuing Aaliyah, who was also admired by many.

He tried really hard. Everyone was trying to get to her. It was not just Jay-Z.

While speaking to Joshua Engle, AD Dolphin and Alejandro G on their podcast, Dash also disclosed how he competed with his Roc-A-Fella co-founder for Aaliyah’s heart.

I pursued her romantically when I learnt that Jay was doing the same thing. He was courting her by sending flowers. Although I eased up, it never worked out for them.

In a 2015 interview with Hip Hop Motivation, Dash disclosed that the actress was friendly and unapologetically lived her best life.

Aaliyah was the type of girl who would give you a shot because she did not care what people thought about her. Even though she would date you and be your friend, you would have just ended up in the friend zone.

Who was Aaliyah’s boyfriend?

At the time of her death, Damon Dash and Aaliyah were dating. Although the singer never publicly addressed their relationship as anything but platonic, Dash revealed in interviews after her death that they were planning to wed.

During his interview with Page Six, Damon Dash explained why he fell in love with Aaliyah, saying:

We were always hanging out because she was cool. There was no title because we enjoyed each other’s company. I did not fall in love with her through the TV screen but by meeting her and having a good time together.

Was Aaliyah married?

According to Vox, the More Than A Woman hitmaker married R. Kelly in August 1994. At the time, she was 15, and he was 27, although the document was falsified to read she was 18.

In February 1995, Aaliyah’s parents annulled the marriage, cutting off any ties with the singer, who is currently serving time for various sex crimes.

What happened to Aaliyah?

On 25 August 2001, the Back & Forth hitmaker and some employees of her record company boarded a plane after filming the Rock the Boat video in the Bahamas.

Although their flight to Florida was scheduled for the next day, they decided to return to the US, having completed their mission earlier than expected. Sadly, their plane crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff. Aaliyah died at the young age of 22.

What caused Aaliyah's crash?

A thorough investigation revealed that the plane crashed due to being overloaded. Aaliyah's autopsy report determined that she had suffered severe burns and a blow to the head. The pilot’s toxicology test established that he had traces of alcohol and cocaine in his system.

FAQs

The late Aaliyah’s career achievement attracted curiosity into her personal life details. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about her:

Did Aaliyah have a baby?

Per Distractify, R. Kelly got Aaliyah pregnant during their relationship in 1994. Nonetheless, she never had the baby as she underwent an abortion.

What was Damon Dash and Aaliyah’s age difference?

Damon was born on 3 March 1971, while the actress celebrated her birthday on 16 January 1979. The duo had an 8-year age difference.

Aaliyah and DMX were nothing but good friends. They collaborated on the single Come Back in One Piece.

What did Beyoncé say about Aaliyah?

During a 2001 interview with ABC, Queen Bey said that the late singer was one of the first people to embrace Destiny’s Child and cited her as one of her earliest musical influences.

Where was Aaliyah buried?

The final resting place for the actress and singer is at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, New York. During Aaliyah’s funeral, 22 white doves were released to represent each year of her life.

Although many questioned the nature of Jay-Z and Aaliyah’s relationship, the duo shared a close friendship until she died in 2001. She was in a relationship with record executive Damon Dash.

