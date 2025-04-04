Fiston Mayele's football story: From AS Vita Club to Pyramids FC

Fiston Mayele is a Congolese striker known for his goal-scoring in the Tanzanian and Egyptian Premier Leagues. He played for Young Africans SC before joining Pyramids FC. Recently, he was linked to a move to Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa's PSL.

Key takeaways

Started his career at AS Vita Club in DR Congo.

in DR Congo. Moved to Young Africans in Tanzania , where he became a top scorer.

, where he became a top scorer. Joined Pyramids FC in Egypt for a hefty $800,000 transfer fee in 2023.

for a hefty in 2023. Has consistently ranked among the top scorers in every league he has played in.

Profile summary

Name Fiston Kalala Mayele Date of birth 24 June 1994 Place of birth Mbuji-Mayi, DR Congo Age 30 (as of April 2025) Nationality Congolese Occupation Footballer Height 1.80m (5 ft 11 in) Position Striker Current team Pyramids FC Shirt number 9

How old is Fiston Mayele?

Fiston Kalala Mayele was born on 24 June 1994 (30 years as of April 2025) in Mbuji-Mayi, DR Congo. Football was his ticket out, and he kicked off his pro career with AS Vita Club, one of Congo’s biggest clubs.

Fiston Mayele's Tanzanian triumph and stats

In August 2021, Mayele signed with Young Africans (Yanga SC) in Tanzania. That season, according to Sport News Africa, he scored 20 goals across all competitions and won multiple titles, including the Tanzanian Premier League.

In April 2023, Mayele hit the 50-goal mark across all competitions after scoring twice against Rivers United in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg. He expressed his joy, stating:

This really means a lot because ever since I joined Yanga, my target has always been to score goals.

In the 2022/23 Tanzanian Premier League, he netted 17 goals and won the Golden Boot alongside Simba SC’s Saido Ntibazonkiza. Mayele also helped Yanga reach the CAF Confederation Cup final, where he was the top scorer with seven goals.

Additionally, according to Punch Nigeria, he scored seven goals in the CAF Champions League (including two hat-tricks) before Yanga was relegated to the Confederation Cup. This brought his total to 14 goals across both competitions that season.

According to , Fiston Mayele won several trophies and individual awards during his time at Young Africans SC (Yanga):

Tanzanian Premier League (2021/22, 2022/23)

Azam Sports Federation Cup (2021/22, 2022/23)

Community Shield (2022)

CAF Confederation Cup Runner-up Medal (2022/23)

Tanzanian Premier League Player of the Season (2022/23)

Tanzanian Premier League Golden Boot (2022/23)

CAF Confederation Cup Top Scorer (2022/23)

Most Valuable Player (MVP) (2022/23)

Fiston Mayele’s big Pyramids FC transfer

In July 2023, Pyramids FC signed Mayele. According to iDiski Times, Yanga SC had a sell-on clause agreement with AS Vita, meaning a percentage of the $800,000 (R14 million) transfer fee, potentially rising to $1 million (R18 million) with add-ons, went to his former club.

According to The Citizen, Mayele was the second top scorer in his first Egyptian Premier League season with 14 goals, behind Wessam Abou Ali, who scored 18. His market value on Transfermarkt is approximately $1.62 million.

Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer bid

Kaizer Chiefs, the South African PSL club, aggressively pursued Mayele, offering R14 million in 2024 and increasing it to R20 million in January 2025. However, Pyramids FC refused to sell.

Before moving to Egypt, the 30-year-old played for Young Africans under current Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi. His agent, Yasmin Mudele, denied the transfer speculation, saying:

We have received several calls, and we have Nabi there, who is our favourite coach. However, the situation is that the player has a contract, and Pyramids are not willing to release him.

By late March 2025, reports suggested that Pyramids FC might sign Andy Boyeli from Sekhukhune United as a possible replacement, which could give Kaizer Chiefs another chance. Before a match in March 2025, Mayele avoided transfer talk, saying:

I feel good that I am here. I am here to try and help the team so that we can achieve our objective as a team. I feel positive ahead of the next game.

What is Fiston Mayele's salary at Pyramids?

Before moving to Egypt, Mayele turned down a $144,000 per year offer from Young Africans SC (around $12,000 per month), signaling his ambition for a higher wage.

FAQs

Where is Fiston Mayele from?

He is from Mbuji-Mayi, DR Congo.

How many goals has Fiston Mayele scored?

In his first season at Pyramids FC, he scored 14 league goals.

Did Kaizer Chiefs sign Fiston Mayele?

Despite bids up to R20 million, Pyramids FC have not yet decided to sell.

Who is Fiston Mayele’s agent?

His agent is Yasmin Mudele.

What is Fiston Mayele’s salary per month?

While exact figures are undisclosed, reports suggest he earns significantly more than his previous $12,000 per month at Yanga.

Fiston Mayele’s career has been defined by his ability to find the back of the net at every club he’s played for. Whether he stays at Pyramids FC or makes another big move, his goal-scoring talent will continue to attract top teams.

