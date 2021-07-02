Cassper Nyovest took time to reach out to a cystic fibrosis sufferer to see how he could help with treatment costs

Seeing Nompilo Dlamini’s page on social media, Cassper reached out and Nompilo could not believe his generosity

Cassper made it clear that Nompilo is an inspiration to him and he will help her in any way that he can to get the lungs she needs

Fans were blown away by Cassper’s selflessness and took to the comment section to thank him for being the person that he is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has warmed hearts once again. Seeing a social media user's need to raise funds for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, Cass jumped right in to see how he could help.

Nompilo Dlamini has cystic fibrosis and needs a lung transplant. Cassper saw her page on social media and inboxed her to ask how he could assist.

Cassper Nyovest melted hearts with his selfless act of kindness, helping a woman with cystic fibrosis. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Sharing Cassper’s message to her social media page, Nompilo broke down in tears of happiness, revealing that Cass and a few of his friends pulled together to get her to India where she will be able to get the treatment needed.

Nompilo posted:

“He didn't sleep he was just there thinking of helping me, dear God you are awesome, guys I'm crying the whole day today because I'll be in India soon @casspernyovest thank you.”

Cassper responded to Nompilo’s post, letting her know that her strength inspires him. Cass pledged his support to Nompilo and wished her a long and happy life.

Cassper responded:

“Your story touched me. You are such a positive soul. I will be rallying some of my friends & fans to help you get to India and hopefully we can get you a new set of Lungs so you can live a long lengthy life & inspire more people like you have inspired me. Stay strong #SaveNompilo.”

Fans were blown away by Cassper’s kindness and made it clear that his unwavering and selfless generosity is one of the reasons he is so successful.

@TraezeM13 posted:

“And they wonder why this guy just keeps winning.”

@CredibleChippa praises Cassper:

“May God bless you Cassper the Don Billiato. You've helped soo many people in your life already and you still doing so... May everything go well for Nompilo.”

@Rskhumbuzo3 says Cass is an example to lead by:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Cassper Nyovest drops highly anticipated album and peeps are vibing

Cassper Nyovest has come with the heat and he did not even give peeps time to put on their sunscreen. Dropping his new album, #SweetAndShort2, Cassper was trending and fans were buzzing.

Briefly News reported that there has been a lot of talk surrounding Cassper’s new album, both good and bad. Now that the album is finally out, judgement day has arrived.

Sweet And Short 2 dropped at midnight on the official release date of 30 June. Seeing the comments on social media, peeps are vibing with it.

@Johanne28773605 commented:

“#SweetAndShort2 This one is on fire bahlali.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za