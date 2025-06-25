A South African woman's viral TikTok video showcasing the advanced voice command features of the new Omoda cars

Her demonstration of the car's modern functions provided a relatable and aspirational view of the Omoda brand

The video generated curiosity about alternative car brands beyond traditional choices in the South African market

South Africans were impressed and intrigued by a woman's viral TikTok video demonstrating the high-tech features of her Omoda car, sparking interest in the brand and showcasing evolving automotive luxury.

A viral TikTok by a South African woman showed off the Omoda's voice commands, impressing many with its smart features.

A South African woman’s TikTok demonstration of the high-tech features in her Omoda vehicle has gone viral, sparking interest in the car brand and leaving Mzansi in awe. In the video posted by user @jaecoogirl, she takes viewers through the car's voice command controls, which are the newest feature on the Omoda’s latest cars.

What impressed viewers most was how she navigated the car’s modern functions effortlessly, offering a rare look at the growing luxury and smart-tech standards available in newer vehicle models. While Omoda is still a fresh name in South Africa’s car scene, the woman’s video gave it a relatable and aspirational spin, particularly for young professionals who value aesthetics and innovation.

Some viewers were simply surprised that such advanced vehicles were even on the market at affordable prices. The clip not only gave people a closer look at Omoda’s capabilities but also sparked curiosity around alternative car brands beyond the usual go-tos.

Omoda's growing interest in SA

Omoda has rapidly gained popularity in South Africa, attracting the attention of car enthusiasts with its sleek design, advanced technology, and competitive pricing. Known for providing luxury features such as sophisticated voice command systems, modern infotainment, and innovative safety measures, Omoda appeals to a growing market that seeks premium experiences at affordable prices.

Social media platforms, especially TikTok, have played a major role in boosting the brand’s visibility, with viral videos showing off its futuristic capabilities. As a result, Omoda is fast becoming a standout name in the South African auto scene.

A South African woman wowed TikTok with the voice command features of the new Omoda, sparking buzz around smart car tech.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Ittsyourgirl231 said:

"We can tell that Omoda is getting annoyed. 😂😳"

Lehlohonolo said:

"So everything you say, you need to say 'hello Omoda'?"

Venus commented:

"Omoda doesn't wanna close the toll gate."

It_cant_be_€mily said:

"Can Omoda open the door? 😂"

Keamo asked:

"Omoda o bolela skgowa hela? 💔"

Kitty_cat said:

"Omoda is getting annoyed, bathong. 🤣"

Siko said:

"'Hello Omoda, was it necessary?"

Matshidiso added:

"Poor Omoda is annoyed hle. 😂"

mmmuiioobbb said:

"Omoda is really annoyed by the wave installation. 🤣🤣"

Alwande Mathunjwa asked:

"Why do you keep on saying hello, Omoda, instead of saying Omoda do this..."

Müñkü kã ßmîlëy wrote:

"Can Omoda open the door?"

PROMISE said:

"Omoda is tired of you, shame."

