A hardworking woman proudly spoiled herself with a stunning new vehicle, Omoda

The lady took to her social media and posted a video celebrating the beautiful achieved

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A lady bought herself a stunning Omoda ride. Images: @uhm_mma_kamo

A hardworking woman flexed her dream car, Omoda. The internet celebrated with her.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @uhm_mma_kamo, the lady is seen posing in front of the camera with a learner sign. One could presume that she wanted to get her licence before buying a new ride, which she got.

The hun also captured herself driving a stunning Omoda. According to the Omoda website, the Omoda C5 boasts 115kW Power, 6.9 L/100km Fuel Consumption, a 1.5L Engine, Intelligent Voice Command, Wireless Car Play & Android Auto and Two high-resolution dual 10.25" screens.

Woman spoils herself with stunning Omoda

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrates with the woman

The video raked over 570k views, with many online users showering the lady with congratulatory messages.

@Tefo Promise Malepa was proud:

"The car is gorgeous babe 🥺❤️congratulations 🥰🥰."

@ChipuYvonneMolaiwa wrote:

"Congratulations lady🥰🥰🥰welcome to Omoda Girlies🥰."

@Zeenhle25 commented:

"Again I pray God protect and bless you more. Angiku followe once❣️❣️❣️❣️."

@Tsaki applauded:

"Yes Black Child, congratulations. The car is gorgeous 🥰🥰🥰."

@Leekay97 shared:

"Congratulations and i admire your bravery for starting big,i want a Starlet and i wasn't brave enough 🤣🤣🤣."

@Londierh🫧🤍 celebrated:

"You manifested this moment 🥹♥️Congratulations 🫂."

@its_ro29 was envious:

"Not me watching without a car I'm just 18 hoping to use this audio even after 10 years🥺."

