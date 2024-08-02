A young and proud woman went home to show off and celebrate the fruits of her hard labour

She went to the rural areas to celebrate her brand-new SUV Omoda with her lovely family

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages

A lady celebrated her stunning Omoda with her family. Images: @wendyludonga

Source: TikTok

A young lady drove her stunning SUV Omoda home to celebrate with her family. The moment was captured in a TikTok video.

In a clip uploaded by Wendy Wera Khumalo (@wendyludonga), she can be seen driving her black Omoda into her home's premises. It is not clear which rural areas she was in or where she drove from.

However, the family was so happy to see her and her new baby. The young lady also had an elderly woman, presumably her grandmother as a passenger princess. Upon parking the grandma took a walk around the car with a burning African sage - blessing it.

Woman driver new Omoda home

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrate the woman's achievement

The video gained over 25k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@dipuozoemashilane shared:

"Hi love I’m driving the same I call her blackberry 😍😍congratulations sisi."

@Kininonke Zabesuftu LaMsuftu expressed:

"Congratulations sis, my dream car OMODA❤️❤️❤️."

@Amanda.k09 wrote:

"Why am I crying 😭."

@ovas26 commented:

"Amazing young hardworking beautiful woman 🥰🚘🙏."

@Zwonake Firstlady Ka said:

"Dream car ❤️🥰💃 congratulations are in order."

@Ntombikayishelwa❤️ loved:

"My favourite car🥰🥰🥰🥰🥺."

@Nokulunga Kgopane congratulated:

"I love this 🥰."

@vusaseki2021 celebrated:

"Congratulations sesi🎉👏. Also wanted to do this with ma grandma who raised me, unfortunately when I bought mine she had just lost her eyesight 😌."

Source: Briefly News