A naughty woman took a risky move and pulled a hilarious prank on her mother-in-law

The lady pretended to have bewitched her man so that he could do whatever she wanted him to do

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and stanning the woman for the brave joke

A lady joked about bewitching her bae in front of her mother-in-law. Images: @officialjenniferwebb

A hilarious woman pulled a joke on her mother-in-law. The elderly woman's reaction left netizens in stitches.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @officialjenniferwebb, the woman is sitting with her mom-in-law when her cousin calls complaining about her boyfriend who is not acting right in their relationship.

The phone is on loudspeaker. As the cousin was complaining, the woman calmed her down and gave her hilarious advice that shook the mother-in-law to the core.

The lady jokingly told the cousin to take the man's piece of hair, his underwear, and his toothbrush amongst other things and take them to a woman who performs a ritual for her man to act right.

The mother-in-law couldn't hold herself. She burst into panic and anger at the woman who was in her son's life.

Lady hilariously pranks mother-in-law

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the woman's prank

The video gained over 21k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@🫧 expressed:

"The mother in law already looks like she don’t like u and u making this prank😂😂😂."

@Ms.MJ wrote:

"You started a war. She’ll never trust you again."

@Jah Mel commented:

"Mommy was minding her business until her son came up 🤭🤭🤭😂."

@🔥PHØENIX🔥🔥 said:

"That's an expensive prank 🤣🤣🤣."

@Vanna444 laughed:

"The way she kept side eyeing you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

