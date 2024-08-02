“That’s an Expensive Prank”: Woman Pulls Voodoo Joke on Mother-in-Law, Netizens in Stitches
- A naughty woman took a risky move and pulled a hilarious prank on her mother-in-law
- The lady pretended to have bewitched her man so that he could do whatever she wanted him to do
- The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and stanning the woman for the brave joke
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A hilarious woman pulled a joke on her mother-in-law. The elderly woman's reaction left netizens in stitches.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @officialjenniferwebb, the woman is sitting with her mom-in-law when her cousin calls complaining about her boyfriend who is not acting right in their relationship.
The phone is on loudspeaker. As the cousin was complaining, the woman calmed her down and gave her hilarious advice that shook the mother-in-law to the core.
The lady jokingly told the cousin to take the man's piece of hair, his underwear, and his toothbrush amongst other things and take them to a woman who performs a ritual for her man to act right.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The mother-in-law couldn't hold herself. She burst into panic and anger at the woman who was in her son's life.
Lady hilariously pranks mother-in-law
Watch the TikTok video below:
TikTokkers laugh at the woman's prank
The video gained over 21k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@🫧 expressed:
"The mother in law already looks like she don’t like u and u making this prank😂😂😂."
@Ms.MJ wrote:
"You started a war. She’ll never trust you again."
@Jah Mel commented:
"Mommy was minding her business until her son came up 🤭🤭🤭😂."
@🔥PHØENIX🔥🔥 said:
"That's an expensive prank 🤣🤣🤣."
@Vanna444 laughed:
"The way she kept side eyeing you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."
Young lady pulls hilarious prank on mom
In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who pulled a scholarship joke on her mother.
Siphesihle Ndlovu, who uses the handle @latoya.n__ on TikTok, took to the popular app to share an old clip of herself fooling her mom. In the video, the duo introduce themselves before the young woman lies about her upbringing. The mom was not having it.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com