A loving and playful mother took an opportunity to put her shy son on blast, singing for him on camera

The young man was coming home from school when his parent hilariously sang for him as he entered his home

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and loving the duo's relationship

A bubbly mother adorably bothered her shy son. Images: @wendy_njoks

Source: Instagram

A loving mother welcomed his son home from school with love. The young man was shy.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @wendy_njoks, her son, Lindo is coming from school. As he entered the door, his mother was ready with her camera, singing to her child.

The little man wasted no time and he did a quick U-turn running away from his mom who made him shy. The playful parent ran after her kid. They eventually stopped running after one another and went back to the house where the mom continued to sing for her kiddo.

Mom adorably bothers son

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens found the video hilarious

The video raked over 7k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Thandeka Quluva expressed:

"My last born son will definitely do this 😂😂😂🥰."

@Ndimhle laughed:

"This is very funny 🤣🤣🤣 ndingumama weboys I know indlela abadikwa ngayo🤣🤣🤣🤣." (I'm a mother of boys. I know how quickly they get annoyed)

@Katlego Kotsedi wrote:

"I love how he takes off his hat before entering the house 🥰😁."

@Bee could relate:

"This is so me 😂😂😂."

@ntombiz7 commented:

"😂😂😂😂 Ey bethuna."

@Keneilwepro loved:

"Lovely🥰."

@Tlotlo_Mokgothu🇿🇦 suggested:

"Next time use your parental power when he tries to run uthi hai hai iza apha andizo thetha kakhulu 😂😂😂😂😂and start singing."

@Naomi said:

"Imagine coming home to this 🤣😭udinwe uyafa phof 😭🤣🤣." (That time you are so tired)

