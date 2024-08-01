A young lady had one of the worst and most confusing experiences while attending a public clinic

As the woman was sitting in the queue, she was bothered by a four-year-old who she ended up hitting with two fingers

The online community reacted to the woman's story, with many expressing how she was not wrong for reacting the way she did

A young woman took to her TikTok account and asked her followers if she was wrong to beat a stranger's child.

According to @zuzu29rsa, she was not feeling well and attended a public clinic. As she was sitting in the queue, a little child around the age of four or three came to her and bothered her.

She kept on brushing them off. The child's mom was relaxed and not doing anything to stop her child from bothering the young lady. The little one went to the extent of whispering to the young lady, telling her he would beat her.

The issue was reported to the parent who then allegedly responded by saying that her child was being a child. The young lady eventually got tired and took the child's hand and hit him with two fingers. But the child's parent did not appreciate that and she was angry.

Woman hits stranger's son at public clinic

Netizens take the young lady's side

The video garnered over 149k likes, with many online users sharing their different opinions on the situation.

@OhSoCharismatic wrote:

"The mother needed the beating too for enabling that childs behavior."

@keira(taylor's version) commented:

"Not wrong. I would have thrown him across the room ❤️."

@Refiloe Tebogo shared:

"Something like this kinda happened to me...I was in the queue at the clinic so I put my drink down ,then suddenly when I try to grab my drink from the floor there was this child trying to drink ..."

@Pali_Pali said:

"Flying kick 🦵🏾🦶🏽🦶🏽🦶🏽."

