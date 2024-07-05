A mother looked shocked when her 32-year-old daughter sat in a room with her and spoke to a man

The woman, dressed in a gown and beanie, was in awe as she looked back and forth from her daughter to the camera

Members of the online community filled the comment section with laughter at the mother's comical reaction

Shocked, a mother sat silently as her 32-year-old daughter conversed with a man. Images: @judithntombi7

Source: TikTok

A mother was left speechless when her grown daughter spoke to a gentleman in her presence.

Palesa Mdiya took to her TikTok account (@judithntombi7) to share the look on her mother's face as her 32-year-old sister partook in a conversation with an unknown man. Sitting on a couch and warmly dressed in a gown and beanie, the strict mom was in utter disbelief.

She looked at her daughter off-camera and then at Palesa, back to the daughter and back to the camera.

Palesa filled her caption with laughing emojis and said:

"She couldn't believe it."

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on mother's shock

The woman's expression, thanks to her firstborn's actions, made people rush to the comment section to share their laughter. Some also shared similar experiences with their parents and guardians.

@nonhle_sn laughed and wrote:

"These parents shall be trained."

@pamkhuli8 told the online community:

"I'm 30 and married, but I still can't respond to 'I love you' on the phone with my hubby in front of my mom."

@bluediamond2221 called Palesa's sister their hero, adding:

"Parents must be shaken every once in a while."

@iiheartt.frankocean spoke about the mother's reaction, referring to a popular quote from media mogul Oprah Winfrey:

"She was silenced."

@mabeengesi laughed and told Palesa:

"I am your sister, and I am not ashamed."

Source: Briefly News