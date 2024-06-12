A woman shared a video of her daughter lying on a table and speaking to a stranger at a restaurant

The little girl and the unknown man appear to be looking at his phone while also conversing

The video, receiving over half a million views, sparked laughter and joy in the comment section

A woman shared a video of her daughter lying comfortably on a table, chatting with a stranger at a restaurant.

The mother, who uses the handle @january_seeyah01 on TikTok, shared her daughter's short, viral clip on the popular social media platform. In the video, the little girl lays her belly on a table, her feet crossed, and in the air.

As the woman zooms in on her camera, viewers see the male stranger and the girl looking at his phone while also engaged in a conversation. The girl showed no fear when speaking to someone she barely knew.

@january_seeyah01 joked in her post's caption:

"Social anxiety is scared of her."

Watch the video below:

Little girl sparks joy in the comments

The video garnered over half a million views, with many sharing messages of positivity over the girl's innocent curiosity.

@sisana_ndwandwe shared they thought the girl asked a common question kids usually ask adults with electronic devices:

"I’m sure she asked him if he had games on his phone."

Given that the girl and the stranger come from different racial backgrounds, @amandasangweni said:

"This video proves that race really doesn’t matter. A grandfather will always be a grandfather to a granddaughter, no matter the race! She’s so comfortable."

A curious @keisha.mthimkhulu requested:

"Please ask what they were talking about. I’m invested."

Sharing a story similar to the video, @briezy_m29 wrote:

"My little brother has been like this since he could walk. He's 11 now and still walks up to random people to chat. He makes friends everywhere."

Man pranks strangers, claiming they are his parents

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a video of a young man who pulled a funny prank on three unsuspecting adults.

A video posted by @gasedoutboyz shows the guy in a uniform approaching an old white woman and calling her his mom. The unimpressed white lady quickly calls his bluff and walks off.

The guy does the same thing to another black lady, who first appears stunned by the guy's claims but plays along to his trick and says "Hi" to the camera as they both share a good laugh.

