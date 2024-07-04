A mother who did not want to spend lots of money on baby formula used a unique way to get her baby off the bottle

The woman attached chicken feet to her daughter's bottle so that she didn't have to spend R500 in the store

Social media users headed to the comment section to share similar stories of their children

A mother used chicken feet to steer her child away from the bottle. Images: @asantedeezoe

Source: TikTok

A mother showed her creative side when she used one of South Africa's beloved delicacies to stop her daughter from drinking milk.

Taking to her TikTok account, @asantedeezoe shared a short clip of her technique: She attached a chicken's foot to her toddler's baby bottle.

When the woman offered some milk from the bottle, the foot flicked her daughter in the face, causing her to run away.

@asantedeezoe shared the reason why she didn't want her daughter to drink baby formula anymore, stating with a laugh:

"Milk is too expensive."

She shared that a 1.8kg tin of baby milk cost roughly R500.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to mother's technique

Unfortunately, the woman lost the battle, as she confessed in the comment section that using chicken feet did not stop her daughter from taking the bottle.

Nevertheless, social media users shared similar stories of their experiences with their little ones.

@mmatsatsitsatsi told the online community of their small victory:

"My daughter is 1 year and 5 months. She only drinks during the night, but during the day, she doesn’t want to see the bottle. I’m almost close to winning."

@vovolic also shared their story:

"I took mine to her gran, and she came back off the bottle at 18 months. I'm not sure what Granny did, but I was so happy."

@smashdolphin jokingly commented:

"You will be arrested, Mommy."

@mmakadikwa012 took a spicy route with their child:

"I put Tabasco on the bottle. She took it to the tap and washed it off."

