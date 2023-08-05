One man learned the hard way that raising children is no child's play and comes with coughing up lots of money

The guy went to the store to grab baby formula for his little one and was left shocked by the prices

The relatable video spread quickly on TikTok, with viewers commiserating and laughing at the man

A video of a man stunned by the price of baby formula.

Source: TikTok

A new father was left stunned by the expensive cost of baby formula. His priceless reaction was posted on TikTok for Mzansi to see.

Video shows new father shocked by baby formula prices

It captured the man standing in a grocery store aisle in disbelief as he stared at a tin of NAN priced at a staggering R429,99.

The sheer cost of the product visibly overwhelmed him, leading him to reconsider his purchase, and he reluctantly returned the tin to the shelf.

Mzansi man chooses budget-friendly baby formula

He opted for a more budget-friendly option and settled on a smaller tin of Lactogen. The video posted by @vusimongwecomedian struck a chord with countless parents on TikTok, quickly gathering 205 000 views within a short span.

People could relate to his dilemma and mentioned the extreme expenses of raising children.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man buying baby formula with empathy and laughter

@user26160360800 shared:

"Was buying these for twins for almost two years cishe ngafa nyaa."

@queenmojela97 commented:

"But there's Infacare mos."

busiem22 posted:

"Zilila ku loud speaker. "

the.bunny98 mentioned:

"Thatha Mavusana ziyakhala manje."

@nellysibisi wrote:

"It is going to be finished in one-week lelo."

@mzodis added:

"Uzobuya futhi kusasa kuyafana vele uthathe lona lelo."

@thabz_07 stated:

"Mlungisi is a problem."

Source: Briefly News