A woman on TikTok made her coffee in a strange way because she ran out of milk and she needed her dose of caffeine

The lady had some baby's milk on hand, and she made the best out of it by adding some Nestlé babies' milk to her black coffee

Online users were in stitches as they watched the lady stir in the powdered milk with her cup of coffee

A video of a woman making a plan after running out of milk was a viral hit. The TikTok were a hit as they watched the woman use baby formula to make her coffee milkier.

A TikTokker mixed a mug on Jacob's with baby milk and had Mzansi in awe. Image: @thapelomotlapi

Source: TikTok

Viewers considered how much baby formula costs in South Africa and were mortified. Comments were filled with people passing judgement on the woman's ingenuity.

South African lady mixes Nestle baby formula into coffee

A video on TikTok by @thapelomotlapi showed the creator making coffee with Nestlé infant formula. Watch the video below to see her scoop powdered baby's milk into her coffee.

South Africans convinced cup of coffee is more expensive because of Nestlé formula

Online users love to share their thoughts about people's unique recipes. This one made people consider that baby formula is not cheap, and many said he made her cup of coffee extremely pricey by adding the baby formula. Dischem's cheapest Infant formula is R71.99 for 400g.

The woman in the video used Nestle's Nan stage 2 formula, which retails for R102 at Clicks. Read What people had to say below:

feliciamaredi commented:

"You just made the most expensive cup of coffee."

Mulingwi jennie commented"

"That's why my baby's milk is in my room people will be making porridge with it."

Witness_Hype33 commented:

"You forgot that one spoon that goes straight to the mouth"

nomcebombokazi

"Haribo baby is expensive R459 worse my body is taking 2 per month R918"

LadyOnicca24 commented:

"I once tried using baby milk hayiiii it was not nice xem."

